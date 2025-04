IPL 2025: RR's Vaibhav Suryavanshi breaks record for youngest IPL debut

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: Key player battles and batter-bowler match-ups for RR vs LSG The 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi created history in match number 36 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 after being announced by RR’s stand-in skipper Riyan Parag as part of their squad for the match against LSG tonight. He now holds the record for the youngest player to ever debut in the IPL.

Suryavanshi will make his debut at the age of just 14 years and 23 days today. Currently named in the Royals' impact substitute list, he is likely to come in to bat, as hinted by Parag after the toss. Suryavanshi broke the record of Prayas Ray Barman, who made his IPL debut for RCB in 2019 at just 16 years and 157 days old.

Top 10 youngest players to debut in the IPL: Rank Player Name Age at Debut Debut Team IPL Debut Year Role 1 Vaibhav Suryavanshi 14 years 23 days Rajasthan Royals 2025 Batter 2 Prayas Ray Barman 16 years 157 days Royal Challengers Bangalore 2019 Left-arm spinner 3 Mujeeb Ur Rahman 17 years 11 days Punjab Kings 2018 Mystery spinner 4 Riyan Parag 17 years 152 days Rajasthan Royals 2019 Batting all-rounder 5 Pradeep Sangwan 17 years 179 days Delhi Daredevils 2008 Left-arm pacer 6 Sarfaraz Khan 17 years 182 days Royal Challengers Bangalore 2015 Middle-order batter 7 Washington Sundar 17 years 199 days Rising Pune Supergiants 2017 All-rounder 8 Rahul Chahar 17 years 247 days Rising Pune Supergiants 2017 Leg spinner 9 Abhishek Sharma 17 years 250 days Delhi Capitals 2018 Batting all-rounder 10 Ishan Kishan 17 years 262 days Gujarat Lions 2017 Wicketkeeper batter RR vs LSG playing 11 today:

RR playing 11: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubham Dubey, Riyan Parag(c), Nitish Rana, Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande

Impact players: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Kunal Singh Rathore

LSG playing 11: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), David Miller, Abdul Samad, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan

Impact players: Ayush Badoni, Mayank Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh