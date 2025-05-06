Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025: MI vs GT pitch report, highest score, Wankhede stadium stats

Wankhede Stadium key stats: Total Matches Played - 121, Matches Won Batting 1st - 56, Matches Won Batting Second - 65, Matches Won After Winning Toss 63, Matches Won After Losing Toss 58

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 9:25 AM IST
In the clash of teams in the top half of the IPL 2025 points table, Mumbai Indians (MI) are all set to take on Gujarat Titans (GT) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday during the 18th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL 2025). 
The home side is riding a wave of momentum, having secured six straight victories—three while setting targets and three while chasing. The five-time champions have made a remarkable comeback this season and currently sit third on the points table. With form on their side, MI are eyeing a top-two finish and are firmly in the race to end their five-year wait for another IPL title. 
 
Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans have also impressed this season and are widely regarded as strong contenders for their second IPL trophy. Under the leadership of Shubman Gill, GT recently secured a dominant 38-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. When these two teams last met in Ahmedabad, Gujarat claimed a comfortable 36-run victory, powered by standout performances from Sai Sudharsan and Prasidh Krishna.
 
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai: Pitch Report for MI vs GT, IPL 2025
 
The pitch at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium is generally known for favoring batters. With consistent bounce and good pace, it allows players to play their strokes confidently from the very start.
 
That said, there have been instances where the pitch has behaved differently, giving bowlers the upper hand. Conditions such as dew can significantly affect the surface, reducing any assistance bowlers might otherwise receive.

Looking at the ongoing IPL season, the pitch at Wankhede has offered a mix of playing conditions. While it has mostly lived up to its batting-friendly reputation, there have been matches where the ball held up slightly on the surface, making stroke play a bit tricky.
 
Such variations are often linked to the type of soil used. Wickets prepared with black soil tend to produce less bounce, whereas red soil surfaces typically offer more pace and carry, making them more conducive to high-scoring games.
 
Recent Match at Wankhede Stadium
 
The most recent match at the Wankhede Stadium featured MI and LSG locking horns as the hosts got their 5th consecutive victory in the season, winning by 54 runs on the night.
 
Other Key Stats at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 
Wankhede Stadium key stats
Statistic Value
Total Matches Played 121
Matches Won Batting First 56 (46.28%)
Matches Won Batting Second 65 (53.72%)
Matches Won After Winning Toss 63 (52.07%)
Matches Won After Losing Toss 58 (47.93%)
No Result Matches 0 (0.00%)
Highest Individual Score 133* – AB de Villiers (RCB) vs MI on 10/05/2015
Best Bowling Figures 5/18 – Harbhajan Singh (MI) vs CSK on 22/04/2011
  5/18 – PWH de Silva (RCB) vs SRH on 08/05/2022
Highest Team Total 235/1 – RCB vs MI on 10/05/2015
Lowest Team Total 67 – KKR vs MI on 16/05/2008
Highest Successful Run Chase 214/4 – MI vs RR on 30/04/2023
Average Runs per Wicket 27.34
Average Runs per Over 8.59
Average First Innings Score 170.48
 
First Published: May 06 2025 | 9:25 AM IST

