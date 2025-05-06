IPL 2025: MI vs GT pitch report, highest score, Wankhede stadium stats

In the clash of teams in the top half of the IPL 2025 points table, Mumbai Indians (MI) are all set to take on Gujarat Titans (GT) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday during the 18th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: MI vs GT playing 11, impact sub, live toss time, streaming The home side is riding a wave of momentum, having secured six straight victories—three while setting targets and three while chasing. The five-time champions have made a remarkable comeback this season and currently sit third on the points table. With form on their side, MI are eyeing a top-two finish and are firmly in the race to end their five-year wait for another IPL title.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans have also impressed this season and are widely regarded as strong contenders for their second IPL trophy. Under the leadership of Shubman Gill, GT recently secured a dominant 38-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. When these two teams last met in Ahmedabad, Gujarat claimed a comfortable 36-run victory, powered by standout performances from Sai Sudharsan and Prasidh Krishna.

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai: Pitch Report for MI vs GT, IPL 2025

The pitch at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium is generally known for favoring batters. With consistent bounce and good pace, it allows players to play their strokes confidently from the very start.

That said, there have been instances where the pitch has behaved differently, giving bowlers the upper hand. Conditions such as dew can significantly affect the surface, reducing any assistance bowlers might otherwise receive.

Looking at the ongoing IPL season, the pitch at Wankhede has offered a mix of playing conditions. While it has mostly lived up to its batting-friendly reputation, there have been matches where the ball held up slightly on the surface, making stroke play a bit tricky.

Such variations are often linked to the type of soil used. Wickets prepared with black soil tend to produce less bounce, whereas red soil surfaces typically offer more pace and carry, making them more conducive to high-scoring games.

Recent Match at Wankhede Stadium

The most recent match at the Wankhede Stadium featured MI and LSG locking horns as the hosts got their 5th consecutive victory in the season, winning by 54 runs on the night.