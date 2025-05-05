IPL 2025: Kagiso Rabada to make GT return following one month suspension

The South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport (SAIDS) confirmed that Rabada tested positive for a "substance of abuse" during the SA20 T20 competition in January 2025, with the adverse finding communicated to him on April 1. Such substances typically carry a three-month suspension, which can be reduced to one month if the athlete completes a treatment program. Rabada fulfilled this requirement, leading to the reduction of his suspension. ALSO READ: IPL 2025: MI vs GT playing 11, impact sub, live toss time, streaming South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has been cleared to return to competitive cricket after serving a one-month provisional suspension for testing positive for a recreational drug. The 29-year-old had initially withdrawn from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, citing personal reasons, but later revealed that the decision was due to the positive drug test.The South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport (SAIDS) confirmed that Rabada tested positive for a "substance of abuse" during the SA20 T20 competition in January 2025, with the adverse finding communicated to him on April 1. Such substances typically carry a three-month suspension, which can be reduced to one month if the athlete completes a treatment program. Rabada fulfilled this requirement, leading to the reduction of his suspension.

Rabada available for GT in IPL 2025 Following the completion of his suspension, Rabada is now eligible to participate for the Gujarat Titans in the IPL playoffs and is expected to be available for South Africa's World Test Championship final against Australia at Lord's in June. He expressed deep regret over the incident, acknowledging the support of his team, agent, and legal counsel during the ordeal. Rabada emphasized his commitment to returning to the sport with renewed passion and dedication.

Despite the controversy, Rabada remains one of the premier fast bowlers in world cricket, with 327 Test wickets to his name. His return to the field is anticipated to bolster both his IPL franchise, Gujarat Titans, and the South African national team in their upcoming international engagements.