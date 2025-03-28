IPL 2025 live streaming: Where to watch CSK vs RCB cricket match live?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are up against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Match 8 of IPL 2025 today at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and decided to bowl first in the Southern Derby.

Afghanistan spinner Noor Ahmed starred with the ball, taking 4/18, supported by Khaleel Ahmed's 3-wicket haul. Chasing the target, New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra (65* off 45) and captain Ruturaj Gaikwad (53 off 26) played pivotal roles in CSK's four-wicket win, despite a poor showing from the middle order.

CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad has won the toss and decided to bowl first in the Southern Derby. Both captains after the toss: Ruturaj Gaikwad: We are going to bowl first. I think it will play slightly better than the last game. So far there hasn't been any dew, we don't know when the dew will arrive and it is not in our control. There are areas; we were sitting behind in the field and would like to be more aggressive, batting wise we can be more clinical. We have just got one change - Pathirana comes back for Ellis. Rajast Patidar: We had decided to bowl first. It will not make much difference, the surface looks hard, we will try to put up a total and keep them under pressure. The boys did well in the last game. We have to be at our best in every game and we will try to do that today also. The bowling unit after 13 overs.. the way they came back was amazing to see, the intent shown by the batting side was good. It is one of the biggest games in the league because of the fans it makes it fun and exciting. One change - Bhuvi comes in for Rasikh. CSK playing 11: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed RCB playing 11: Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal

ALSO READ: Gough and Wilson dropped: How does ICC select its elite umpiring panel? RCB enters the game with confidence after defeating the defending champions, Kolkata Knight Riders, in their opener. KKR posted 174/8, with solid contributions from Ajinkya Rahane (56) and Sunil Narine (44). RCB responded with a blistering opening partnership between Phil Salt (56) and Virat Kohli (59*), sealing a comfortable chase to start their season with a win.

IPL 2025 CSK vs RCB broadcast details IPL 2025 CSK vs RCB broadcast details Country IPL 2025 Broadcasters India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada)) Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV Pakistan Yupp TV UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event USA, Canada Willow TV Bangladesh Gazi TV Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App) Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan) Malaysia, Brunei Astro South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife Hong Kong PCCW Singapore StarHub Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2) New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Papua New Guinea EMTV Arab World BeIN Sports Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

How to watch CSK vs RCB in IPL 2025 online: Live streaming & telecast information

When will the match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru take place in IPL 2025?

The match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2025 is scheduled to take place on March 28 (Friday).

What is the venue for the Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru match in IPL 2025?

The match will be held at the Chepauk Cricket Stadium in Chennai on March 28.

What time will the toss take place for the Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru match in IPL 2025?

The toss for the IPL 2025 match between CSK and RCB will take place at 7 pm IST.

When will the match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2025 begin on March 28?

The IPL 2025 match between CSK and RCB will start at 7:30 pm IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2025 match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in India?

Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2025 match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2025 match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in India?