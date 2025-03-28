Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025: CSK vs RCB head-to-head record, key toss stats in Chennai

IPL 2025: CSK vs RCB head-to-head record, key toss stats in Chennai

Out of 33 encounters between CSK and RCB in the IPL, CSK lead quite comfortably with 21 victories to RCB's 11 wins so far.

CSK vs RCB
CSK vs RCB
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 3:57 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be playing their second consecutive home match as they face off against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), who will once again be on the road. Both teams are coming off victorious opening matches and will be eager to secure back-to-back wins in IPL 2025.
 
CSK had a thrilling start to their season in a closely contested match against Mumbai Indians (MI). Noor Ahmad's four-wicket haul during the middle overs, combined with Khaleel Ahmed’s breakthroughs in the powerplay, put CSK in a commanding position. However, MI's Deepak Chahar fought back with the bat in the final overs to set a challenging total for CSK to chase.
 
Ruturaj Gaikwad then took charge and quickly brought CSK closer to the target, but a brief resistance from debutant Vignesh Puthur, who claimed three wickets, slowed CSK's progress. Eventually, Rachin Ravindra’s composed batting guided CSK to victory in the final over. 
 
On the other hand, RCB cruised to a comfortable win against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their opening game. KKR began strong with Ajinkya Rahane and Sunil Narine, but Krunal Pandya’s tight bowling stopped their momentum. The home team could only manage a modest total, which was easily chased down by RCB, thanks to strong performances by openers Phil Salt and Virat Kohli. Captain Rajat Patidar’s quick cameo and support from Liam Livingstone ensured RCB finished the chase in style.
 
CSK vs RCB head-to-head:

Also Read

IPL's viewership set to grow with JioStar's expansion and strategic goals

Eden Gardens curator reverses his stance on pitch controversy with KKR

IPL 2025: JioStar records historic viewership numbers in opening weekend

IPL 2025: CSK vs RCB Playing 11; Gaikwad and Patidar's captaincy record

IPL 2025 CSK vs RCB: Chennai pitch report and Chepauk Stadium's key stats

 
Out of 33 encounters between CSK and RCB in the IPL, CSK lead quite comfortably with 21 victories to RCB's 11 wins so far.
 
Overall: 
Total matches played: 33
CSK won: 21
RCB won: 11
No result: 1
 
CSK vs RCB H2H stats
 
CSK vs RCB H2H stats
Venue Matches CSK won RCB won No Result
Dr DY Patil Sports Academy 1 1 0 -
Dubai International Cricket Stadium 2 1 1 -
JSCA International Stadium Complex 2 1 1 -
Kingsmead 2 1 1 -
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium 11 5 5 -
MA Chidambaram Stadium 9 8 1 -
Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium 2 1 1 -
Sharjah Cricket Stadium 1 1 0 -
St George's Park 1 1 0 -
The Wanderers Stadium 1 0 1 -
Wankhede Stadium 2 2    
 
CSK vs RCB Chepauk Stadium key toss stats 
CSK vs RCB key toss stats
Statistic Value Percentage
Matches Played 86 -
Matches Won Batting First 49 56.98%
Matches Won Batting Second 37 43.02%
Matches Won Winning Toss 43 50.00%
Matches Won Losing Toss 43 50.00%
Matches with No Result 0 0.00%
 
What happened the last time these two sides met in IPL 2024?
 
The last time these two teams clashed in IPL 2024 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru where the match went in the favour of the hosts RCB as they registered a 27-run win on May 18, 2024.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Shreyas Iyer set to receive BCCI central contract after CT heroics

IPL 2025: Virat Kohli is constantly looking to improve his game - Karthik

SRH vs LSG HIGHLIGHTS IPL 2025: Lucknow get first win of the season, beat SRH by 5 wickets

IPL 2025 live streaming: Where to watch SRH vs LSG cricket match live?

IPL 2025: CSK vs RCB Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

Topics :Indian Premier LeagueChennai Super KingsRoyal Challengers Bangalore

First Published: Mar 28 2025 | 3:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story