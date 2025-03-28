IPL 2025: CSK vs RCB head-to-head record, key toss stats in Chennai

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be playing their second consecutive home match as they face off against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), who will once again be on the road. Both teams are coming off victorious opening matches and will be eager to secure back-to-back wins in IPL 2025.

CSK had a thrilling start to their season in a closely contested match against Mumbai Indians (MI). Noor Ahmad's four-wicket haul during the middle overs, combined with Khaleel Ahmed’s breakthroughs in the powerplay, put CSK in a commanding position. However, MI's Deepak Chahar fought back with the bat in the final overs to set a challenging total for CSK to chase.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 CSK vs RCB: Chennai pitch report and Chepauk Stadium's key stats Ruturaj Gaikwad then took charge and quickly brought CSK closer to the target, but a brief resistance from debutant Vignesh Puthur, who claimed three wickets, slowed CSK's progress. Eventually, Rachin Ravindra’s composed batting guided CSK to victory in the final over.

On the other hand, RCB cruised to a comfortable win against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their opening game. KKR began strong with Ajinkya Rahane and Sunil Narine, but Krunal Pandya’s tight bowling stopped their momentum. The home team could only manage a modest total, which was easily chased down by RCB, thanks to strong performances by openers Phil Salt and Virat Kohli. Captain Rajat Patidar’s quick cameo and support from Liam Livingstone ensured RCB finished the chase in style.

CSK vs RCB head-to-head:

Out of 33 encounters between CSK and RCB in the IPL, CSK lead quite comfortably with 21 victories to RCB's 11 wins so far.

Overall:

Total matches played: 33

CSK won: 21

RCB won: 11

No result: 1

CSK vs RCB H2H stats Venue Matches CSK won RCB won No Result Dr DY Patil Sports Academy 1 1 0 - Dubai International Cricket Stadium 2 1 1 - JSCA International Stadium Complex 2 1 1 - Kingsmead 2 1 1 - M.Chinnaswamy Stadium 11 5 5 - MA Chidambaram Stadium 9 8 1 - Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium 2 1 1 - Sharjah Cricket Stadium 1 1 0 - St George's Park 1 1 0 - The Wanderers Stadium 1 0 1 - Wankhede Stadium 2 2

CSK vs RCB Chepauk Stadium key toss stats CSK vs RCB key toss stats Statistic Value Percentage Matches Played 86 - Matches Won Batting First 49 56.98% Matches Won Batting Second 37 43.02% Matches Won Winning Toss 43 50.00% Matches Won Losing Toss 43 50.00% Matches with No Result 0 0.00%

What happened the last time these two sides met in IPL 2024?

The last time these two teams clashed in IPL 2024 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru where the match went in the favour of the hosts RCB as they registered a 27-run win on May 18, 2024.