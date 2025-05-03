IPL 2025: RCB vs CSK head-to-head, Bengaluru weather forecast, toss stats

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: Will RCB qualify for playoffs after winning vs CSK in Bengaluru? In Match 52 of IPL 2025 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday, May 3. RCB will look to secure a provisional playoff spot, while CSK will aim to regain pride with a morale-boosting win. The spotlight will firmly be on Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni, potentially facing off in what could be their final IPL meeting. Kohli is expected to continue his sublime run, having hit four fifties in his last five games, with Padikkal offering solid support. RCB will also hope Salt and Patidar step up. CSK’s batting will need to fire to give Dhoni late-innings freedom, while only Khaleel Ahmed and Noor Ahmad have impressed with the ball. Fans could witness a fitting showdown between two icons.

RCB vs CSK Head-to-Head

Overall

Total Matches Played: 34

RCB Won: 11

CSK Won: 22

No Result: 1

Head-to-Head at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Matches Played: 11

RCB Won: 5

CSK Won: 5

No Result: 1

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru: Toss Stats (since IPL 2024)

Total matches: 11

Results: Batting 1st won – 5 | Batting 2nd won – 6

Average 1st innings score: 181/7

Lowest total defended: 181

Highest target chased: 186

200+ totals: Occurred 4 times in 11 matches

Average sixes per match: 20

Winning Score Analysis (T20s since 2024)

1st innings score ≥ 180:

Matches: 6 | Batting 1st won – 5 | Batting 2nd won – 1

1st innings score < 180:

Matches: 5 | Batting 1st won – 0 | Batting 2nd won – 5

Bengaluru Weather Forecast – RCB vs CSK IPL 2025

The weather in Bengaluru on Saturday is less than ideal for a game like RCB vs CSK. There is a 50 percent chance of rain from 2 pm to 10 pm. The humidity will be around 80 percent. However, despite prolonged rain being on the cards, fans can expect a rain-reduced game, as Chinnaswamy’s drainage system allows the ground to be made match-ready within 30 minutes after the rain stops.

Top Performers in RCB vs CSK Matches

Over the years, clashes between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings have seen several standout performers etch their names into IPL folklore. Leading the run charts is Virat Kohli with a commanding 1,067 runs, consistently anchoring RCB’s efforts in this fierce rivalry. MS Dhoni follows with 776 runs, many of which came in pressure situations, showcasing his legendary finishing skills. Suresh Raina, once the backbone of CSK’s batting, contributed 710 valuable runs, while Faf du Plessis—who has played for both franchises—has accumulated 519 runs across these contests.

On the bowling front, Ravindra Jadeja leads with 18 wickets, using his guile and control to trouble batters regularly. Dwayne Bravo, a proven match-winner, follows with 17 scalps. The likes of Albie Morkel, Muttiah Muralitharan, and Vinay Kumar have all taken 15 wickets each, leaving their mark in this high-stakes rivalry that has given IPL fans countless unforgettable moments.

What happened when these two teams last met in IPL 2025?

The last encounter between CSK and RCB came in Match 8 of IPL 2025, where RCB batted first and piled up 196/7. In reply, CSK fell flat in the chase and could only reach 146/8 after 20 overs as RCB won the game by 50 runs.