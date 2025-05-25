Every year is a new challenge: Dhoni ahead of last IPL 2025 game for CSK

Check GT vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES and full scorecard here As Gujarat Titans host 5-time champions champions Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, it was possibly the last time the fans saw MS Dhoni wear that CSK shirt in the IPL as he won the toss and chose to bat first on the day.

Former Indian cricket Ravi Shastri did try to ask the 'Captain Cool' about how his body has been taking the intensity this season and hinted towards probably an answer for will this be farewell or is there another season on the cards for the 43-year-old. However, Dhoni deflected the question to his best and just commented on the experience he had this year.

MS Dhoni after the toss vs GT: We will bat first. It (pitch) looks nice and hard, think it will remain the same throughout the 40 overs. It's quite hot, looks like a good track. It's (his body) surviving. Every year is a new challenge. It needs a lot of maintainance. Didn't trouble me enough when I was playing international cricket. Chennai is very nice after 3.30-4pm, this is different heat, on the drier side. We are last in the table, we will still remain last, if win or lose. Need to enjoy our cricket. We have one change. Hooda is back for Ashwin. They are a good side, they play authentic cricket. Need to bowl tight lines, otherwise the batters will punish you.