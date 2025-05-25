Sunday, May 25, 2025 | 08:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
I'm not done but....: Here's what Dhoni said on retirement before IPL 2026

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 25 2025 | 7:56 PM IST

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni chose not to reveal his plans for IPL 2026 after his team ended their season with a commanding 83-run victory over Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 25.
 
Despite the emphatic win, it was a disappointing season overall for the five-time champions, who ended at the bottom of the IPL 2025 points table with just eight points from 14 matches. 
 
Dhoni on Potential Retirement
 
Addressing the speculation around his retirement, Dhoni said, “It depends. I have four to five months to decide. There's no rush. I need to ensure my body stays in shape. You have to be at your peak to compete. If players started retiring based on form, some would hang up their boots at 22. I’ll head back to Ranchi and enjoy some bike rides.”
 
 
He added, “I’m not saying I’m done, but I’m also not committing to a return. I’m fortunate to have the luxury of time. I’ll reflect and make a decision when the time feels right.”
 
Dhoni, who turns 44 on July 7, has stepped away from international cricket and now features only in the Indian Premier League.
 

Topics : MS Dhoni Indian Premier League Chennai Super Kings Gujarat Titans

First Published: May 25 2025 | 7:56 PM IST

