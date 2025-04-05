Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025: PBKS vs RR playing 11, players' stats, batter vs bowler match ups

IPL 2025: PBKS vs RR playing 11, players' stats, batter vs bowler match ups

Check out the players' match-up ahead of PBKS vs RR here. The players battle stats will help you to create Punjab vs Rajasthan playing 11 on the basis of facts.

PBKS vs RR playing 11
PBKS vs RR playing 11
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
7 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2025 | 2:07 PM IST
Punjab Kings (PBKS) will host Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Chandigarh's Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium on Saturday, April 5, in a highly anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash. The two teams have previously played once at this venue, with RR securing the win. However, the story of the ongoing Season 18 is very different, as Punjab under skipper Shreyas Iyer is leading the points table with four points from two games, while RR under Riyan Parag, despite their win over CSK in the last game, are at number nine, just above bottom-placed SRH. However their regular skipper Sanju Samson is set to take the helm of the team once again after playing first three games as player and RR team management will hope that thier fortune will turn around starting today.  Check IPL 2025 Match 17: CSK vs DC live score, match updates and full scorecard here  ALSO READ: CSK vs DC Chennai Pitch report | CSK vs DC Playing 11 | CSK vs DC Live streaming online | Match 17 - IPL 2025
 
But, before these two young captains take the field for their Saturday clash, let us see who has the upper hand in terms of leadership records and what could be their playing 11 for the match.
 
Shreyas Iyer's captaincy record in IPL 2025
 
Shreyas Iyer shifted his allegiance from KKR to PBKS after the IPL 2025 mega auction, where he was bought for a record sum of Rs 26.75 crore, making him the second most expensive player in IPL history. Iyer has proved his worth and delivered with both the bat and leadership, as PBKS remain undefeated after two games this season.
  • Matches: 2
  • Wins: 2
  • Losses: 0
  • Tied: 0
  • Win percentage: 100
Riyan Parag's captaincy record in IPL 2025 
Riyan took over RR’s captaincy on a temporary basis before the start of the season, as their regular skipper Sanju Samson was not deemed fit to play the entire game. So far, Parag has won just one of his three games as captain this season, but his decisions in the last game vs CSK have given RR fans and team management hope that the youngster can turn things around in the match vs PBKS.

  • Matches: 3
  • Wins: 1
  • Losses: 2
  • N/R: 0
  • Win percentage: 33.33
 
PBKS playing 11 vs RR (probable)
 
Punjab Kings enter the clash with momentum on their side, led by a confident and in-form Shreyas Iyer. The skipper has been sensational with the bat, notching up back-to-back half-centuries and showing a marked improvement in his power-hitting—already matching his six-hitting tally from last season in just two games this year.
 
Iyer's tactical acumen has also caught attention, with smart field placements and intelligent use of his bowling resources. Glenn Maxwell, deployed more frequently as a frontline spinner, has impressed with the ball, at times even outperforming the likes of Yuzvendra Chahal in terms of impact. The team is expected to retain a largely unchanged XI given their current form and cohesion.
 
PBKS playing 11 and impact subs (probable): Prabhsimran Singh (w), Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (c), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Suryansh Shedge, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
 
Impact player: Nehal Wadhera
 
PBKS squad for IPL 2025: 
Shreyas Iyer (c), Priyansh Arya, Pyla Avinash, Harnoor Singh, Josh Inglis, Prabhsimran Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Azmatullah Omarzai, Aaron Hardie, Marco Jansen, Glenn Maxwell, Musheer Khan, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Suryansh Shedge, Arshdeep Singh, Xavier Bartlett, Yuzvendra Chahal, Praveen Dubey, Lockie Ferguson, Harpreet Brar, Kuldeep Sen, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash Thakur
 
RR playing 11 vs PBKS (probable)
 
Rajasthan Royals will welcome back Sanju Samson as captain after a brief stint under stand-in skipper Riyan Parag. Samson’s return adds leadership depth and stability to a side that has not looked fully convincing under Parag, despite a win over an out-of-form Chennai Super Kings.
 
The Royals are still grappling with Yashasvi Jaiswal’s dip in form, with the young opener having managed only 34 runs across three innings. His off-field switch from Mumbai to Goa and potential dissatisfaction over Parag’s temporary captaincy might be playing on his mind, but the team will hope he rediscovers his rhythm quickly.
 
The bowling attack, featuring Jofra Archer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma and Tushar Deshpande, is competent but lacks the fear factor. As such, the onus will be on the batters to set or chase down big totals, with the likes of Dhruv Jurel and Shimron Hetmyer needing to step up alongside Samson.
 
RR playing 11 and impact subs (probable): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c/w), Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shimron Hetmyer, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma
 
Impact player: Shubham Dubey
 
RR squad for IPL 2025: 
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubham Dubey, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag (capt), Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Sanju Samson, Kunal Singh Rathore, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Kwena Maphaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ashok Sharma, Vaibhav Suryavanshi. 
Batter vs Bowler match-ups in PBKS vs RR match today
Batter Bowler Format Inns Runs Outs Avg SR
Shreyas Iyer Jofra Archer T20s 6 26 1 26 113
Shreyas Iyer Sandeep Sharma IPL 9 47 3 15.7 84
Glenn Maxwell Jofra Archer T20s 7 15 2 7.5 71
Glenn Maxwell Maheesh Theekshana T20s 9 69 3 23 192
Glenn Maxwell Sandeep Sharma IPL 4 25 2 12.5 167
Glenn Maxwell Wanindu Hasaranga T20s 7 63 4 15.8 197
Marcus Stoinis Jofra Archer T20s 8 44 1 44 122
Marcus Stoinis Maheesh Theekshana T20s 5 40 0   250
Marcus Stoinis Sandeep Sharma IPL 5 23 2 11.5 110
Marcus Stoinis Tushar Deshpande IPL 2 28 0   187
Marcus Stoinis Wanindu Hasaranga T20s 8 56 0   175
Shashank Singh Tushar Deshpande IPL 1 10 0   143
Yashasvi Jaiswal Arshdeep Singh IPL 5 26 2 13 130
Yashasvi Jaiswal Glenn Maxwell T20s 4 36 0   180
Yashasvi Jaiswal Marco Jansen T20s 3 32 2 16 152
Yashasvi Jaiswal Marcus Stoinis T20s 6 31 3 10.3 135
Sanju Samson Arshdeep Singh IPL 8 72 1 72 185
Sanju Samson Glenn Maxwell IPL 2 35 0   219
Sanju Samson Glenn Maxwell T20s 3 37 0   206
Sanju Samson Marco Jansen T20s 5 28 2 14 108
Sanju Samson Marcus Stoinis IPL 6 21 2 10.5 131
Sanju Samson Yash Thakur IPL 2 50 0   250
Sanju Samson Yuzvendra Chahal IPL 10 42 5 8.4 100
Sanju Samson Yuzvendra Chahal T20s 11 52 5 10.4 102
Nitish Rana Harpreet Brar IPL 1 6 0   150
Nitish Rana Harpreet Brar T20s 3 28 0   156
Nitish Rana Marco Jansen IPL 6 33 0   103
Nitish Rana Marcus Stoinis IPL 6 68 2 34 148
Nitish Rana Vyshak Vijaykumar IPL 1 23 0   288
Nitish Rana Vyshak Vijaykumar T20s 2 42 0   247
Nitish Rana Yuzvendra Chahal IPL 13 81 6 13.5 116
Riyan Parag Arshdeep Singh IPL 6 35 1 35 167
Shimron Hetmyer Arshdeep Singh T20s 11 79 2 39.5 161
Shimron Hetmyer Lockie Ferguson T20s 7 29 2 14.5 91
Shimron Hetmyer Yuzvendra Chahal T20s 7 33 3 11 97
Wanindu Hasaranga Yuzvendra Chahal T20s 4 30 0   214
 
First Published: Apr 05 2025 | 1:39 PM IST

