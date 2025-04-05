IPL 2025: PBKS vs RR playing 11, players' stats, batter vs bowler match ups

But, before these two young captains take the field for their Saturday clash, let us see who has the upper hand in terms of leadership records and what could be their playing 11 for the match.

Shreyas Iyer's captaincy record in IPL 2025

Shreyas Iyer shifted his allegiance from KKR to PBKS after the IPL 2025 mega auction, where he was bought for a record sum of Rs 26.75 crore, making him the second most expensive player in IPL history. Iyer has proved his worth and delivered with both the bat and leadership, as PBKS remain undefeated after two games this season.

Matches: 2

Wins: 2

Losses: 0

Tied: 0

Win percentage: 100

Riyan Parag's captaincy record in IPL 2025

Riyan took over RR’s captaincy on a temporary basis before the start of the season, as their regular skipper Sanju Samson was not deemed fit to play the entire game. So far, Parag has won just one of his three games as captain this season, but his decisions in the last game vs CSK have given RR fans and team management hope that the youngster can turn things around in the match vs PBKS.

Matches: 3

Wins: 1

Losses: 2

N/R: 0

Win percentage: 33.33

PBKS playing 11 vs RR (probable)

Punjab Kings enter the clash with momentum on their side, led by a confident and in-form Shreyas Iyer. The skipper has been sensational with the bat, notching up back-to-back half-centuries and showing a marked improvement in his power-hitting—already matching his six-hitting tally from last season in just two games this year.

Iyer's tactical acumen has also caught attention, with smart field placements and intelligent use of his bowling resources. Glenn Maxwell, deployed more frequently as a frontline spinner, has impressed with the ball, at times even outperforming the likes of Yuzvendra Chahal in terms of impact. The team is expected to retain a largely unchanged XI given their current form and cohesion.

PBKS playing 11 and impact subs (probable): Prabhsimran Singh (w), Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (c), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Suryansh Shedge, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact player: Nehal Wadhera

PBKS squad for IPL 2025:

Shreyas Iyer (c), Priyansh Arya, Pyla Avinash, Harnoor Singh, Josh Inglis, Prabhsimran Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Azmatullah Omarzai, Aaron Hardie, Marco Jansen, Glenn Maxwell, Musheer Khan, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Suryansh Shedge, Arshdeep Singh, Xavier Bartlett, Yuzvendra Chahal, Praveen Dubey, Lockie Ferguson, Harpreet Brar, Kuldeep Sen, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash Thakur

RR playing 11 vs PBKS (probable)

Rajasthan Royals will welcome back Sanju Samson as captain after a brief stint under stand-in skipper Riyan Parag. Samson’s return adds leadership depth and stability to a side that has not looked fully convincing under Parag, despite a win over an out-of-form Chennai Super Kings.

The Royals are still grappling with Yashasvi Jaiswal’s dip in form, with the young opener having managed only 34 runs across three innings. His off-field switch from Mumbai to Goa and potential dissatisfaction over Parag’s temporary captaincy might be playing on his mind, but the team will hope he rediscovers his rhythm quickly.

The bowling attack, featuring Jofra Archer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma and Tushar Deshpande, is competent but lacks the fear factor. As such, the onus will be on the batters to set or chase down big totals, with the likes of Dhruv Jurel and Shimron Hetmyer needing to step up alongside Samson.

RR playing 11 and impact subs (probable): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c/w), Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shimron Hetmyer, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma

Impact player: Shubham Dubey

RR squad for IPL 2025: