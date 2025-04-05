Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025: CSK vs DC playing 11, players' stats, batter vs bowler match-ups

IPL 2025: CSK vs DC playing 11, players' stats, batter vs bowler match-ups

Check out the players' match-up ahead of CSK vs DC here. The players battle stats will help you to create Chennai vs Delhi fantasy playing 11 on the basis of facts.

CSK vs DC
CSK vs DC
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2025 | 12:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Chennai Super Kings are looking to get back to winning ways when they take on Delhi Capitals in their 3rd home match at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on April 5.
 
The first match of the Saturday double-header will be raising the heat in Chennai for sure as the fans will yet again come in numbers to support the Men in Yellow and their 'Thala' MS Dhoni as well. 
 
Both teams come into this match with similar recent form, each winning seven and losing seven of their last 14 matches, resulting in a 50 per cent win rate over the past year. This sets the stage for an intense contest, with Delhi looking to end CSK’s dominance and improve their record, while Chennai looks to maintain their consistent performance. Delhi’s batting will need to tackle CSK’s seasoned bowling attack, while Chennai’s calm approach under pressure could give them the edge.
 
Ruturaj Gaikwad's captaincy record in IPL
 
Matches: 17

Also Read

IPL 2025 PBKS vs RR: Mullanpur pitch report, Chandigarh Stadium key stats

IPL 2025 CSK vs DC: Chennai pitch report and Chepauk Stadium key stats

Premium

Connected TV emerges IPL's 'impact player' as ad rates go through the roof

LSG vs MI HIGHLIGHTS IPL 2025: Hardik's all-round efforts go in vain as LSG downs MI in Lucknow

IPL 2025, LSG vs MI: Hardik's selfish act denied MI a win in Lucknow

Wins: 8
Losses: 9
Tied: 0
 
Axar Patel's captaincy record in IPL
 
Total matches: 3
Matches won: 2
Matches lost: 1
N/R: 0
Win percentage: 66.67
 
CSK playing 11 vs DC (probable)
 
2 defeats in a row have put 5-time champions CSK in a spot of bother, and they would be looking at their line-ups and rethinking their approaches for their upcoming match against Delhi. However, with an experienced line-up at their disposal, it is possible that the hosts don't lose faith in their eleven and come up with the same playing 11 that lost to Rajasthan as well.
 
Chennai Super Kings Playing 11: Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Jamie Overton, Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed
 
CSK squad for IPL 2025: Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Deepak Hooda, Sam Curran, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Vijay Shankar, Jamie Overton, Shaik Rasheed, Shreyas Gopal, Devon Conway, Mukesh Choudhary, Anshul Kamboj, Nathan Ellis, Gurjapneet Singh, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi. 
 
DC playing 11 vs CSK (probable)
 
Delhi have been perfect in their IPL 2025 campaign so far under new captain Axar Patel. The coaching staff and the captain would not like to disrupt the winning momentum as they travel to Chennai and would be looking to become the first team to get a hattrick of wins this season.
 
Delhi Capitals Playing 11: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar
 
DC squad for IPL 2025: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel(w), Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Karun Nair, Donovan Ferreira, Tripurana Vijay, Darshan Nalkande, Dushmantha Chameera, KL Rahul, T Natarajan, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Manvanth Kumar L, Madhav Tiwari
 
Check out the players' match-up ahead of CSK vs DC here. The players battle stats will help you to create Chennai vs Delhi fantasy playing 11 on the basis of facts. 
Players battle: Batters vs Bowlers
Batter Bowler Format Inns Runs Outs Avg SR
Ruturaj Gaikwad Axar Patel IPL 6 58 1 58 145
Ruturaj Gaikwad Darshan Nalkande IPL 1 13 0   162
Ruturaj Gaikwad Darshan Nalkande T20s 2 43 0   226
Ruturaj Gaikwad T Natarajan IPL 4 35 3 11.7 135
Ruturaj Gaikwad T Natarajan T20s 5 42 3 14 140
Rahul Tripathi Axar Patel IPL 5 13 1 13 76
Rahul Tripathi T Natarajan IPL 2 14 2 7 127
Shivam Dube Mohit Sharma IPL 4 30 1 30 130
Shivam Dube T Natarajan IPL 5 42 1 42 200
Ravindra Jadeja Mohit Sharma IPL 6 50 0   185
Ravindra Jadeja Axar Patel IPL 6 29 1 29 153
Ravindra Jadeja Axar Patel T20s 7 37 1 37 161
Ravindra Jadeja Dushmantha Chameera T20s 6 43 0   205
Ravindra Jadeja T Natarajan IPL 6 50 1 50 185
MS Dhoni Mohit Sharma IPL 7 57 3 19 197
MS Dhoni Axar Patel IPL 7 75 0   119
MS Dhoni Kuldeep Yadav IPL 5 46 2 23 164
MS Dhoni Kuldeep Yadav T20s 6 47 2 23.5 157
MS Dhoni T Natarajan IPL 6 26 2 13 163
Ravichandran Ashwin Axar Patel IPL 4 19 2 9.5 106
Ravichandran Ashwin Kuldeep Yadav IPL 4 27 1 27 123
Devon Conway Kuldeep Yadav IPL 2 43 0   239
Devon Conway Kuldeep Yadav T20s 3 57 0   219
Deepak Hooda Axar Patel IPL 11 62 0   132
Deepak Hooda Kuldeep Yadav IPL 8 43 1 43 130
Deepak Hooda Kuldeep Yadav T20s 9 49 2 24.5 123
Faf du Plessis Khaleel Ahmed IPL 7 68 1 68 133
Faf du Plessis Noor Ahmad T20s 3 10 3 3.3 100
Faf du Plessis Ravichandran Ashwin IPL 9 72 1 72 106
Faf du Plessis Ravichandran Ashwin T20s 13 94 3 31.3 111
Faf du Plessis Ravindra Jadeja T20s 5 51 0   165
Faf du Plessis Vijay Shankar IPL 2 3 2 1.5 60
Faf du Plessis Nathan Ellis T20s 2 33 1 33 157
Faf du Plessis Sam Curran T20s 7 57 3 19 158
Faf du Plessis Shreyas Gopal IPL 3 30 0   143
KL Rahul Khaleel Ahmed IPL 6 39 1 39 122
KL Rahul Ravichandran Ashwin IPL 5 54 1 54 115
KL Rahul Ravichandran Ashwin T20s 6 72 1 72 126
KL Rahul Ravindra Jadeja IPL 7 61 0   124
KL Rahul Sam Curran T20s 6 29 1 29 94
KL Rahul Shreyas Gopal IPL 5 42 0   105
Tristan Stubbs Matheesha Pathirana T20s 4 19 2 9.5 86
Tristan Stubbs Sam Curran T20s 6 29 1 29 181
Axar Patel Noor Ahmad IPL 2 28 1 28 175
Axar Patel Ravichandran Ashwin IPL 6 8 3 2.7 42
Axar Patel Ravichandran Ashwin T20s 7 9 3 3 41
Axar Patel Ravindra Jadeja IPL 10 68 0   174
Axar Patel Ravindra Jadeja T20s 11 75 0   179
Karun Nair Ravindra Jadeja IPL 4 22 1 22 100
Karun Nair Shreyas Gopal IPL 3 31 0   207
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IPL 2025 points table: SRH, KKR, MI rankings; orange and purple cap holders

Hardik Pandya becomes first captain to take five-wicket haul in IPL history

IPL 2025, LSG vs MI: Here's why Rohit Sharma not playing today in Lucknow?

IPL 2025, CSK vs DC: Will Dhoni captain Super Kings in Chennai on April 5?

IPL 2025: CSK vs DC playing 11, live toss time, Chennai weather forecast

Topics :Indian Premier LeagueChennai Super KingsDelhi Capitals

First Published: Apr 05 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story