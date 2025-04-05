IPL 2025: CSK vs DC playing 11, players' stats, batter vs bowler match-ups

Chennai Super Kings are looking to get back to winning ways when they take on Delhi Capitals in their 3rd home match at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on April 5.
The first match of the Saturday double-header will be raising the heat in Chennai for sure as the fans will yet again come in numbers to support the Men in Yellow and their 'Thala' MS Dhoni as well.
Both teams come into this match with similar recent form, each winning seven and losing seven of their last 14 matches, resulting in a 50 per cent win rate over the past year. This sets the stage for an intense contest, with Delhi looking to end CSK’s dominance and improve their record, while Chennai looks to maintain their consistent performance. Delhi’s batting will need to tackle CSK’s seasoned bowling attack, while Chennai’s calm approach under pressure could give them the edge.
Ruturaj Gaikwad's captaincy record in IPL
Matches: 17
Wins: 8
Losses: 9
Tied: 0
Axar Patel's captaincy record in IPL
Total matches: 3
Matches won: 2
Matches lost: 1
N/R: 0
Win percentage: 66.67
CSK playing 11 vs DC (probable)
2 defeats in a row have put 5-time champions CSK in a spot of bother, and they would be looking at their line-ups and rethinking their approaches for their upcoming match against Delhi. However, with an experienced line-up at their disposal, it is possible that the hosts don't lose faith in their eleven and come up with the same playing 11 that lost to Rajasthan as well.
Chennai Super Kings Playing 11: Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Jamie Overton, Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed
CSK squad for IPL 2025:
Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Deepak Hooda, Sam Curran, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Vijay Shankar, Jamie Overton, Shaik Rasheed, Shreyas Gopal, Devon Conway, Mukesh Choudhary, Anshul Kamboj, Nathan Ellis, Gurjapneet Singh, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi.
DC playing 11 vs CSK (probable)
Delhi have been perfect in their IPL 2025 campaign so far under new captain Axar Patel. The coaching staff and the captain would not like to disrupt the winning momentum as they travel to Chennai and would be looking to become the first team to get a hattrick of wins this season.
Delhi Capitals Playing 11: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar
DC squad for IPL 2025: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel(w), Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Karun Nair, Donovan Ferreira, Tripurana Vijay, Darshan Nalkande, Dushmantha Chameera, KL Rahul, T Natarajan, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Manvanth Kumar L, Madhav Tiwari
Check out the players' match-up ahead of CSK vs DC here. The players battle stats will help you to create Chennai vs Delhi fantasy playing 11 on the basis of facts.
| Players battle: Batters vs Bowlers
| Batter
| Bowler
| Format
| Inns
| Runs
| Outs
| Avg
| SR
| Ruturaj Gaikwad
| Axar Patel
| IPL
| 6
| 58
| 1
| 58
| 145
| Ruturaj Gaikwad
| Darshan Nalkande
| IPL
| 1
| 13
| 0
|
| 162
| Ruturaj Gaikwad
| Darshan Nalkande
| T20s
| 2
| 43
| 0
|
| 226
| Ruturaj Gaikwad
| T Natarajan
| IPL
| 4
| 35
| 3
| 11.7
| 135
| Ruturaj Gaikwad
| T Natarajan
| T20s
| 5
| 42
| 3
| 14
| 140
| Rahul Tripathi
| Axar Patel
| IPL
| 5
| 13
| 1
| 13
| 76
| Rahul Tripathi
| T Natarajan
| IPL
| 2
| 14
| 2
| 7
| 127
| Shivam Dube
| Mohit Sharma
| IPL
| 4
| 30
| 1
| 30
| 130
| Shivam Dube
| T Natarajan
| IPL
| 5
| 42
| 1
| 42
| 200
| Ravindra Jadeja
| Mohit Sharma
| IPL
| 6
| 50
| 0
|
| 185
| Ravindra Jadeja
| Axar Patel
| IPL
| 6
| 29
| 1
| 29
| 153
| Ravindra Jadeja
| Axar Patel
| T20s
| 7
| 37
| 1
| 37
| 161
| Ravindra Jadeja
| Dushmantha Chameera
| T20s
| 6
| 43
| 0
|
| 205
| Ravindra Jadeja
| T Natarajan
| IPL
| 6
| 50
| 1
| 50
| 185
| MS Dhoni
| Mohit Sharma
| IPL
| 7
| 57
| 3
| 19
| 197
| MS Dhoni
| Axar Patel
| IPL
| 7
| 75
| 0
|
| 119
| MS Dhoni
| Kuldeep Yadav
| IPL
| 5
| 46
| 2
| 23
| 164
| MS Dhoni
| Kuldeep Yadav
| T20s
| 6
| 47
| 2
| 23.5
| 157
| MS Dhoni
| T Natarajan
| IPL
| 6
| 26
| 2
| 13
| 163
| Ravichandran Ashwin
| Axar Patel
| IPL
| 4
| 19
| 2
| 9.5
| 106
| Ravichandran Ashwin
| Kuldeep Yadav
| IPL
| 4
| 27
| 1
| 27
| 123
| Devon Conway
| Kuldeep Yadav
| IPL
| 2
| 43
| 0
|
| 239
| Devon Conway
| Kuldeep Yadav
| T20s
| 3
| 57
| 0
|
| 219
| Deepak Hooda
| Axar Patel
| IPL
| 11
| 62
| 0
|
| 132
| Deepak Hooda
| Kuldeep Yadav
| IPL
| 8
| 43
| 1
| 43
| 130
| Deepak Hooda
| Kuldeep Yadav
| T20s
| 9
| 49
| 2
| 24.5
| 123
| Faf du Plessis
| Khaleel Ahmed
| IPL
| 7
| 68
| 1
| 68
| 133
| Faf du Plessis
| Noor Ahmad
| T20s
| 3
| 10
| 3
| 3.3
| 100
| Faf du Plessis
| Ravichandran Ashwin
| IPL
| 9
| 72
| 1
| 72
| 106
| Faf du Plessis
| Ravichandran Ashwin
| T20s
| 13
| 94
| 3
| 31.3
| 111
| Faf du Plessis
| Ravindra Jadeja
| T20s
| 5
| 51
| 0
|
| 165
| Faf du Plessis
| Vijay Shankar
| IPL
| 2
| 3
| 2
| 1.5
| 60
| Faf du Plessis
| Nathan Ellis
| T20s
| 2
| 33
| 1
| 33
| 157
| Faf du Plessis
| Sam Curran
| T20s
| 7
| 57
| 3
| 19
| 158
| Faf du Plessis
| Shreyas Gopal
| IPL
| 3
| 30
| 0
|
| 143
| KL Rahul
| Khaleel Ahmed
| IPL
| 6
| 39
| 1
| 39
| 122
| KL Rahul
| Ravichandran Ashwin
| IPL
| 5
| 54
| 1
| 54
| 115
| KL Rahul
| Ravichandran Ashwin
| T20s
| 6
| 72
| 1
| 72
| 126
| KL Rahul
| Ravindra Jadeja
| IPL
| 7
| 61
| 0
|
| 124
| KL Rahul
| Sam Curran
| T20s
| 6
| 29
| 1
| 29
| 94
| KL Rahul
| Shreyas Gopal
| IPL
| 5
| 42
| 0
|
| 105
| Tristan Stubbs
| Matheesha Pathirana
| T20s
| 4
| 19
| 2
| 9.5
| 86
| Tristan Stubbs
| Sam Curran
| T20s
| 6
| 29
| 1
| 29
| 181
| Axar Patel
| Noor Ahmad
| IPL
| 2
| 28
| 1
| 28
| 175
| Axar Patel
| Ravichandran Ashwin
| IPL
| 6
| 8
| 3
| 2.7
| 42
| Axar Patel
| Ravichandran Ashwin
| T20s
| 7
| 9
| 3
| 3
| 41
| Axar Patel
| Ravindra Jadeja
| IPL
| 10
| 68
| 0
|
| 174
| Axar Patel
| Ravindra Jadeja
| T20s
| 11
| 75
| 0
|
| 179
| Karun Nair
| Ravindra Jadeja
| IPL
| 4
| 22
| 1
| 22
| 100
| Karun Nair
| Shreyas Gopal
| IPL
| 3
| 31
| 0
|
| 207