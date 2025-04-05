IPL 2025 CSK vs DC: Chennai pitch report and Chepauk Stadium key stats

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face Delhi Capitals (DC) at M A Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, on Saturday, April 5, at 3:30 pm IST in match number 17 of IPL 2025.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: Punjab vs Rajasthan Playing 11, live toss, match time, streaming Ruturaj Gaikwad-led CSK will return home to the M A Chidambaram Stadium after two consecutive losses and will try to get back to winning ways against high-flying Axar Patel-led DC. CSK will need to find answers to their batting woes, as except for skipper Ruturaj and opener Rachin Ravindra, no other batter in the team has looked threatening enough to win matches. On the other hand, DC have a deep batting order and finishers who can change the trajectory of the match on their own.

Moreover, both squads have quality spinners with them, which means the showdown will all come down to who bats better — or will it? Let us take a look at the pitch report of Chennai before the highly anticipated clash to see who has the upper hand.

M A Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai: Pitch report for CSK vs DC IPL 2025

The M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai is renowned for its spin-friendly conditions, where slower bowlers thrive due to the dry surface and slow turn. Batting can be challenging as the pitch tends to grip and assist spinners, making stroke play difficult. Historically, teams prefer setting a total here rather than chasing, as the pitch slows down in the second innings. Fast bowlers who use cutters and variations can also be effective, but spinners are expected to play a key role in this contest.

VENUE – MA CHIDAMBARAM STADIUM, CHENNAI (IN T20s SINCE 2024 IPL) Matches - 12, Bat 1st Won – 4, Bat 2nd Won – 8

Avg 1st Inns score – 170/7

Lowest Total Defended – 175, Highest Target Chased – 211

200+ Totals: 4 times in 12 matches | Sixes Per Match - 13

Pace: Overs% - 62, Wkts – 96, Avg – 26.2, Eco – 8.9

Spin: Overs% - 33, Wkts – 48, Avg – 27.2, Eco – 7.5 Winning Score at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai (in T20s since 2024) 1st Inns score 190 or above: Mts – 4, Bat 1st Won – 3, Bat 2nd Won – 1

1st Inns score less than 190: Mts – 8, Bat 1st Won – 1, Bat 2nd Won – 7 Overall team record: CSK: Mts – 73, Won – 51, Lost – 22 (Win % - 70)

DC: Mts – 11, Won – 4, Lost – 7 (Win % - 36)

M A Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai: IPL T20 stats

Also Read

Recent match at M A Chidambaram Stadium

The last IPL game at Chidambaram was match number 8 of IPL 2025 between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. RCB secured a historic win by 50 runs against the home team to end their 17-year-old winless streak at the venue. In the match, RCB, with the help of a half-century from skipper Rajat Patidar, put a huge total of 196 for 7 on the board. In reply, CSK — despite Rachin Ravindra’s 41 at the start and Dhoni’s 16-ball unbeaten 30 at the end — could only reach 146 for 8 after the end of 20 overs, handing RCB their first win at the venue since 2008.

Other key stats for M A Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Chepauk Stadium has hosted 87 matches, with teams batting first winning 50 times and teams chasing emerging victorious on 37 occasions. Interestingly, winning the toss has not provided a significant advantage, as teams that have won the toss and those that have lost it have both secured 43 wins each, resulting in an equal 50 per cent success rate. There have been no matches with no result at this venue.

In terms of individual performances, the highest score in an innings at Chepauk is 127, achieved by Murali Vijay for Chennai Super Kings against Rajasthan Royals on April 3, 2010. The best bowling figures belong to Akash Madhwal of Mumbai Indians, who took 5 wickets for just 5 runs against Lucknow Super Giants on May 24, 2023. The highest team total recorded here is 246 for 5, posted by Chennai Super Kings in the same match where Vijay scored his record innings. Conversely, the lowest total at the venue is 70, scored by Royal Challengers Bengaluru against Chennai Super Kings on March 23, 2019.

The highest successful run chase at Chepauk was achieved by Punjab Kings, who scored 201 for 6 against Chennai Super Kings on April 30, 2023. The ground has an average of 26.1 runs per wicket and 8.03 runs per over, with teams batting first posting an average score of 163.79. These statistics highlight Chepauk Stadium as a venue that generally favours batting but can also be challenging under certain conditions.