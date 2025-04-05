IPL 2025 PBKS vs RR: Mullanpur pitch report, Chandigarh Stadium key stats

NEW PCA STADIUM, MULLANPUR (IN T20s SINCE 2023)
- Matches - 14, Bat 1st Won – 9, Bat 2nd Won – 5
- Avg 1st Inns score – 178/7 (Run Rate – 8.88)
- Lowest Total Defended – 142, Highest Target Chased – 175
- 200+ Totals (excl. shortened matches): 1 time in 12 matches | Sixes Per Match - 14
- Pace: Overs% - 62, Wkts – 133, Avg – 21.1, Eco – 8.6
- Spin: Overs% - 38, Wkts – 47, Avg – 33.2, Eco – 7.9
Winning Score at New PCA Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh (in T20s since 2023)
* Excluding Shortened Matches
- 1st Inns score 170 or above: Mts – 9, Bat 1st Won – 8, Bat 2nd Won – 1
- 1st Inns score less than 170*: Mts – 4, Bat 1st Won – 0, Bat 2nd Won – 4
Overall team record:
- PBKS: Mts – 5, Won – 1, Lost – 4 (Win % - 20)
- RR: Mts – 1, Won – 1, Lost – 0 (Win % - 0)
Also Read
- Total Matches: 23
- Batting 1st Won: 15
- Batting 2nd Won: 8
- Highest Total: 238/2 by Jammu & Kashmir vs Arunachal Pradesh in 2022 SMAT
- Lowest Total: 53 All Out by Meghalaya vs Haryana in 2022 SMAT
- Highest Run-chase: 149/7 in 18.5 overs by Baroda vs Mumbai in 2023 SMAT
- Lowest Total Defended: 147/6 by Karnataka vs Jammu & Kashmir in 2022 SMAT
- Average 1st Innings Score: 148
- Average 2nd Innings Score: 116
- Total Sixes: 247
- Total Fours: 438
- Total Fifties: 18
- Total Hundreds: 1
- Total Matches: 5
- Batting 1st Won: 2
- Batting 2nd Won: 3
- Highest Total: 192/7 by Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings in 2024
- Lowest Total: 142 All Out by Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans in 2024
- Highest Run-chase: 177/6 in 19.2 overs by Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals in 2024
- Lowest Total Defended: 182/9 by Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings in 2024
- Average 1st Innings Score: 167
- Most Runs: Ashutosh Sharma (PBKS) – 128 runs in 4 innings
- Highest Score: Suryakumar Yadav (MI) – 78 off 53 balls vs Punjab Kings
- Total Sixes: 70
- Most Sixes: Ashutosh Sharma (PBKS) – 12
- Total Fours: 143
- Most Fours: Sam Curran (PBKS) – 11
- Total Fifties: 4
- Most Fifties: Ashutosh Sharma (PBKS), Suryakumar Yadav (MI), Sam Curran (PBKS), Nitish Kumar Reddy (SRH) – 1 each
- Most Wickets: Harshal Patel (PBKS) – 11 wickets
- Best Bowling Figures: Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) – 4 for 29 in 4 overs vs Sunrisers Hyderabad