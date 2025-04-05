Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025 PBKS vs RR: Mullanpur pitch report, Chandigarh Stadium key stats

IPL 2025 PBKS vs RR: Mullanpur pitch report, Chandigarh Stadium key stats

Winning Score at Mullanpur Stadium (in T20s since 2023): 1st Inns score 170 or above: Mts- 9, Bat 1st Won- 8, Bat 2nd Won- 1; 1st Inns score less than 170: Mts - 4, Bat 1st Won - 0, Bat 2nd Won - 4

IPL 2025: Check all the stats and pitch report for PBKS vs RR cricket match at new chandigarh stadium
Anish Kumar
Apr 05 2025 | 11:18 AM IST
In today's second match, starting at 7:30 PM IST, of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Punjab Kings (PBKS) will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Chandigarh. The Punjab vs Rajasthan cricket match is going to be a battle between a Team full of All-rounders (PBKS) vs Team without All-rounders (RR).    Kings have a squad full of all-rounders who can both bat and bowl, giving them plenty of options and flexibility. Players like Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, and Marco Jansen add depth to their lineup, allowing them to mix up their strategies. On the other hand, Royals don’t have any true all-rounders and rely heavily on specialist batters and bowlers. This makes them less adaptable if a key bowler has a bad day.
 
Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur Chandigarh: Pitch report for PBKS vs RR IPL 2025
 
The PBKS vs RR match is set favour the batters and bowlers equally as it is no easy to decipher Chandigarh's new cricket stadium's pitch conditions. The nature of Mullanpur wicket was different in IPL 2024, where 180-190 was a winning total.     

NEW PCA STADIUM, MULLANPUR (IN T20s SINCE 2023)

  • Matches - 14, Bat 1st Won – 9, Bat 2nd Won – 5
  • Avg 1st Inns score – 178/7 (Run Rate – 8.88)
  • Lowest Total Defended  – 142, Highest Target Chased – 175
  • 200+ Totals  (excl. shortened matches): 1 time in 12 matches | Sixes Per Match - 14
  • Pace: Overs% - 62, Wkts – 133, Avg – 21.1, Eco – 8.6
  • Spin: Overs% - 38, Wkts – 47, Avg – 33.2, Eco – 7.9

  Winning Score at New PCA Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh (in T20s since 2023)

  • 1st Inns score 170 or above: Mts – 9, Bat 1st Won – 8, Bat 2nd Won – 1 
  • 1st Inns score less than 170*: Mts – 4, Bat 1st Won – 0, Bat 2nd Won – 4 
* Excluding Shortened Matches

  Overall team record: 

  • PBKS: Mts – 5, Won – 1, Lost – 4 (Win % - 20)
  • RR: Mts – 1, Won – 1, Lost – 0 (Win % - 0)
 
Chandigarh's new cricket stadium stats: Overall

Overall Stats (Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT)- New PCA Stadium)
  • Total Matches: 23
  • Batting 1st Won: 15
  • Batting 2nd Won: 8
  • Highest Total: 238/2 by Jammu & Kashmir vs Arunachal Pradesh in 2022 SMAT
  • Lowest Total: 53 All Out by Meghalaya vs Haryana in 2022 SMAT
  • Highest Run-chase: 149/7 in 18.5 overs by Baroda vs Mumbai in 2023 SMAT
  • Lowest Total Defended: 147/6 by Karnataka vs Jammu & Kashmir in 2022 SMAT
  • Average 1st Innings Score: 148
  • Average 2nd Innings Score: 116
  • Total Sixes: 247
  • Total Fours: 438
  • Total Fifties: 18
  • Total Hundreds: 1
 
IPL Stats (New PCA Stadium)
  • Total Matches: 5
  • Batting 1st Won: 2
  • Batting 2nd Won: 3
  • Highest Total: 192/7 by Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings in 2024
  • Lowest Total: 142 All Out by Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans in 2024
  • Highest Run-chase: 177/6 in 19.2 overs by Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals in 2024
  • Lowest Total Defended: 182/9 by Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings in 2024
  • Average 1st Innings Score: 167
  Batting Records at Mullanpur Stadium in Chandigarh
  • Most Runs: Ashutosh Sharma (PBKS) – 128 runs in 4 innings
  • Highest Score: Suryakumar Yadav (MI) – 78 off 53 balls vs Punjab Kings
  • Total Sixes: 70
  • Most Sixes: Ashutosh Sharma (PBKS) – 12
  • Total Fours: 143
  • Most Fours: Sam Curran (PBKS) – 11
  • Total Fifties: 4
  • Most Fifties: Ashutosh Sharma (PBKS), Suryakumar Yadav (MI), Sam Curran (PBKS), Nitish Kumar Reddy (SRH) – 1 each
 
Bowling Records at Chandigarh's new cricket stadium
  • Most Wickets: Harshal Patel (PBKS) – 11 wickets
  • Best Bowling Figures: Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) – 4 for 29 in 4 overs vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
Apr 05 2025 | 11:18 AM IST

