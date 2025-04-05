IPL 2025 PBKS vs RR: Mullanpur pitch report, Chandigarh Stadium key stats

In today's second match, starting at 7:30 PM IST, of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Punjab Kings (PBKS) will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Chandigarh. The Punjab vs Rajasthan cricket match is going to be a battle between a Team full of All-rounders (PBKS) vs Team without All-rounders (RR).Kings have a squad full of all-rounders who can both bat and bowl, giving them plenty of options and flexibility. Players like Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, and Marco Jansen add depth to their lineup, allowing them to mix up their strategies. On the other hand, Royals don’t have any true all-rounders and rely heavily on specialist batters and bowlers. This makes them less adaptable if a key bowler has a bad day.