IPL 2025: Punjab vs Rajasthan Playing 11, live toss, match time, streaming

In Match 18 of the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025), Punjab Kings (PBKS) will host Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Chandigarh, on the double-header Saturday, March 5. PBKS vs RR will be the second match of the double-header, with the game scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST. The Kings vs Royals rivalry has produced some unforgettable IPL moments, with Rajasthan holding a 16-12 edge in their 28 encounters. From RR's dramatic 1-wicket win chasing 189 in 2008 to PBKS defending 191 by 4 runs in 2015, these clashes have never failed to entertain. And who can forget Rahul Tewatia's iconic five sixes in an over during the 224-run chase in 2020, or Kartik Tyagi's last-over heroics in 2021? In their most recent face-off in 2024, RR clinched a 3-wicket win while chasing 148. Fans can expect a thriller on the fresh Chandigarh wicket.

Meanwhile, Sanju Samson is set to return as Rajasthan’s captain in IPL 2025, after Riyan Parag stood in as skipper for RR’s first few matches. Samson’s presence behind the stumps will be a big boost for the Royals, especially after their morale-boosting win against CSK in the previous game. Sanju now needs one more win to surpass the legendary Shane Warne as the most successful captain in RR’s history.

Sanju Samson as Captain in IPL:

Matches: 61

61 Won: 31

31 Lost: 29

29 Tie/NR: 0/1

0/1 Win percentage: 51.6

Most wins as a captain for Rajasthan Royals in IPL

Shane Warne: 31 matches

31 matches Sanju Samson: 31 matches

31 matches Rahul Dravid: 18 matches

Both teams are likely to retain their Playing XI, coming off emphatic victories in their previous outings. However, given the grinding nature of the tournament, the possibility of one or two changes due to injuries or niggles cannot be ruled out.

IPL 2025: PBKS vs RR playing 11

Punjab Kings playing 11 (probables): Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Lockie Ferguson.

Punjab Kings Impact Subs: Yuzvendra Chahal

Rajasthan Royals playing 11 (probables): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c/wk), Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, , Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma

RR Impact Subs: Kumar Kartikeya Singh/Shubham Dubey

PBKS vs RR head-to-head in Indian Premier League

Total matches played: 28

PBKS won: 12

RR won: 16

No result: 0

Abandoned: 0

Squads of both teams

RR squad: Riyan Parag, Sanju Samson, Shubham Dubey, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Rana, Kunal Singh Rathore, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Ashok Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka, Sandeep Sharma, Maheesh Theekshana, Yudhvir Singh.

PBKS squad: Shreyas Iyer (c), Priyansh Arya, Pyla Avinash, Harnoor Singh, Josh Inglis, Prabhsimran Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Azmatullah Omarzai, Aaron Hardie, Marco Jansen, Glenn Maxwell, Musheer Khan, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Suryansh Shedge, Arshdeep Singh, Xavier Bartlett, Yuzvendra Chahal, Praveen Dubey, Lockie Ferguson, Harpreet Brar, Kuldeep Sen, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash Thakur

IPL 2025 match on April 5: Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals live toss, PBKS vs RR telecast and Mumbai vs Kolkata live streaming details

Which teams will clash on April 5 (Saturday) in IPL 2025?

Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals will clash in IPL 2025 on April 5 (Saturday) in the second match of the day.

What is the venue of the Rajasthan vs Punjab IPL 2025 match?

New Chandigarh's Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium will host the IPL 2025 match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals on April 5th.

When will the live toss for the PBKS vs RR take place?

The live toss for PBKS vs RR cricket match will take place at 7:00 PM IST on April 5.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Kings vs Royals IPL 2025 match?

The Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network's Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of today’s PBKS vs RR IPL 2025 match in India?

Jio Hotstar app and website will provide the live streaming of the PBKS vs RR match.

