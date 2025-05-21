Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025 MI vs DC Live Streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

IPL 2025 MI vs DC Live Streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

Mumbai Indians have a slight edge in the qualification race. They sit in fourth place on the points table with 14 points from 12 matches.

MI vs DC
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 7:09 PM IST
Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) face off in a high-stakes encounter in Match 63 of IPL 2025. The much-anticipated game will take place at Mumbai’s iconic Wankhede Stadium tonight.
 
With three teams already securing their spots in the playoffs and five officially out of the race, this match holds immense importance for both MI and DC as they battle for the one remaining playoff berth.

DC skipper Faf du Plessis has won the toss and decided to bowl first against MI  Both skippers after the toss:   Faf du Plessis: (On Axar)Really sick in the last two days. We'll miss him today. Playing a good team today, we are up for it. We haven't been at our best in the last 5-6 games. Everyday there's a new opportunity. Looks a bit dry, we're chasing. Axar is not there, Axar is two players and it's difficult to replace him. We'll see how it goes.  Hardik Pandya: It's been under covers for a couple of days. We would have liked to bowl as well, but it's okay. Every game is important from now onwards, we want to play our best cricket. The boys are very excited. (Best yet to come?) Yes, definitely, I don't think we've had a complete game. They (crowd) have been fantastic. They have backed us even when we weren't on a roll. One change, Mitch comes, back, Bosch misses out.

  Check MI vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES and full scorecard here
 
Mumbai Indians currently hold a slight advantage in the playoff race, sitting fourth on the points table with 14 points from 12 matches. A victory in this clash would take them to 16 points, securing their spot in the next round.

IPL 2025 today's match: MI vs DC playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups

MI vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals to bowl first; Axar Patel ruled out vs MI

IPL 2025: MI vs DC pitch report, highest score, stats of Wankhede Stadium

IPL 2025 playoffs qualification scenarios if MI vs DC is washed out today

IPL 2025, MI vs DC: Mumbai weather forecast, hourly rain prediction today

 
Delhi Capitals, close behind in fifth with 13 points from 12 games, are still in the hunt, but their route to the playoffs is less straightforward. They not only need to win this match but also rely on favorable outcomes from other fixtures.
 
With the league stage approaching its climax, the MI vs DC encounter could prove pivotal in shaping the final playoff picture, promising a high-stakes, hard-fought battle between the two sides.
 
 
 
MI vs DC broadcast details 
Country IPL 2025 Broadcasters
India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV
Pakistan Yupp TV
UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
USA, Canada Willow TV
Bangladesh Gazi TV
Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
Malaysia, Brunei Astro
South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport
MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife
Hong Kong PCCW
Singapore StarHub
Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ
Papua New Guinea EMTV
Arab World BeIN Sports
Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet
  Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 live telecast and streaming details
 
When will the match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals take place in IPL 2025?
The MI vs DC match is scheduled for Wednesday, May 21, 2025.
 
What is the venue for the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals match in IPL 2025?
The match will take place at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
 
What time will the toss take place for the MI vs DC match in IPL 2025?
The toss for the MI vs DC match in IPL 2025 will be held at 7:00 pm IST.
 
When will the MI vs DC match in IPL 2025 start?
The MI vs DC match in IPL 2025 will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the MI vs DC match in IPL 2025 in India?
The MI vs DC match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network.
 
Where to stream the MI vs DC match live in India?
You can stream the MI vs DC match live on JioHotstar via the app and website.
First Published: May 21 2025 | 6:19 PM IST

