IPL 2025 MI vs DC Live Streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) face off in a high-stakes encounter in Match 63 of IPL 2025. The much-anticipated game will take place at Mumbai’s iconic Wankhede Stadium tonight.

With three teams already securing their spots in the playoffs and five officially out of the race, this match holds immense importance for both MI and DC as they battle for the one remaining playoff berth.

DC skipper Faf du Plessis has won the toss and decided to bowl first against MI Both skippers after the toss: Faf du Plessis: (On Axar)Really sick in the last two days. We'll miss him today. Playing a good team today, we are up for it. We haven't been at our best in the last 5-6 games. Everyday there's a new opportunity. Looks a bit dry, we're chasing. Axar is not there, Axar is two players and it's difficult to replace him. We'll see how it goes. Hardik Pandya: It's been under covers for a couple of days. We would have liked to bowl as well, but it's okay. Every game is important from now onwards, we want to play our best cricket. The boys are very excited. (Best yet to come?) Yes, definitely, I don't think we've had a complete game. They (crowd) have been fantastic. They have backed us even when we weren't on a roll. One change, Mitch comes, back, Bosch misses out.

MI vs DC broadcast details IPL 2025 MI vs DC broadcast details Country IPL 2025 Broadcasters India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada)) Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV Pakistan Yupp TV UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event USA, Canada Willow TV Bangladesh Gazi TV Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App) Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan) Malaysia, Brunei Astro South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife Hong Kong PCCW Singapore StarHub Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2) New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Papua New Guinea EMTV Arab World BeIN Sports Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 live telecast and streaming details

