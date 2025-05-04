IPL 2025: Punjab Kings rope in Mitch Owen as replacement for Glenn Maxwell

Check KKR vs RR IPL 2025 full scorecard here Punjab Kings have roped in Australian opener Mitchell Owen as a replacement for the injured Glenn Maxwell for the remainder of the IPL 2025 season. This announcement was officially confirmed by the Indian Premier League via its X (formerly Twitter) handle.

Who Is Mitchell Owen?

Mitchell James Owen, born on September 16, 2001, is a dynamic Australian cricketer known for his aggressive batting style. He made a significant impact during the 2024–25 Big Bash League (BBL) season, where he was the top run-scorer with 452 runs from 11 matches, including two centuries. Notably, in the BBL final, Owen scored a blistering 108 runs off just 42 balls, featuring 11 sixes and 6 fours, at an astonishing strike rate of 257.14. This innings equaled the record for the fastest century in BBL history

Prior to his BBL success, Owen had limited opportunities with the Hobart Hurricanes, playing only 13 matches over four seasons. His breakthrough came when he was promoted to open the batting, a role that unlocked his full potential.

The Punjab Kings have secured Owen's services for INR 3 Crores as a replacement for Glenn Maxwell, who was ruled out due to a finger injury. Maxwell's performance had been underwhelming this season, with only 48 runs from 6 innings at an average of 8 and a strike rate of 97.96.

Owen's explosive batting could provide the Punjab Kings with the much-needed impetus in the top order. His ability to accelerate the scoring rate, especially during the powerplay, aligns well with the team's aggressive approach. However, the challenge will be integrating him into a lineup that already boasts consistent performers like Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer, and Prabhsimran Singh. The team management will need to determine the optimal position for Owen to maximize his impact without disrupting the existing balance.

With the IPL 2025 season intensifying, Mitchell Owen's inclusion could be a game-changer for the Punjab Kings as they aim for a playoff spot.