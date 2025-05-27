IPL 2025 Today's Match: LSG vs RCB playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups

The final league match of the IPL 2025 season, Match 70, sees Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Tuesday, May 27, at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: LSG vs RCB pitch report, highest score, Ekana stadium key stats With LSG already out of playoff contention, they’ll aim to end their campaign on a positive note. Led by Rishabh Pant, LSG have secured six wins and suffered seven losses this season. They head into this encounter with confidence after a 33-run victory over the Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad last week.

In contrast, RCB still have everything to play for. Currently placed third on the table with eight wins, four losses, and one no-result from 13 matches, a win on Tuesday would secure them a top-two finish — a crucial advantage going into the playoffs. However, RCB will be eager to bounce back after a 42-run defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last outing.

This marks the first meeting between RCB and LSG in IPL 2025. While RCB are eyeing a direct route to Qualifier 1, LSG can climb to sixth place in the standings with a win, capping off their season on a high.

Rishabh Pant Captaincy Record in IPL 2025

Matches: 13

Wins: 6

Losses: 7

N/R: 0

Win percentage: 46.15%

Rajat Patidar Captaincy Record in IPL 2025

Matches: 13

Wins: 8

Losses: 4

N/R: 1

LSG Playing 11 vs RCB

Lucknow Super Giants Playing 11: Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (C & WK), Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan, William O'Rourke.

Impact Player: Mitchell Marsh

LSG Squad for IPL 2025

Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi, William ORourke, David Miller, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Manimaran Siddharth, Prince Yadav, Akash Maharaj Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Aryan Juyal, RS Hangargekar, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Arshin Kulkarni

RCB Playing 11 vs LSG

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) remain firmly in the hunt, with plenty at stake. Sitting third on the points table with eight wins, four losses, and one no-result from 13 games, a victory on Tuesday would guarantee them a top-two spot, offering a significant edge in the playoffs. They'll also be looking to rebound after a 42-run loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad in their previous match.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playing 11: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Mayank Agarwal, Jitesh Sharma (C & WK), Romario Shepherd, Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Lungi Ngidi, Suyash Sharma.

Impact Player: Rajat Patidar

RCB Squad for IPL 2025

Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarawal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Blessing Muzarabani, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Liam Livingstone, Swapnil Singh, Philip Salt, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh, Josh Hazlewood, Nuwan Thushara