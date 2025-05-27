IPL 2025: Skipper Rishabh Pant saves best for last, hits 2nd IPL hundred

Rishabh Pant scores his 2nd IPL hundred in the IPL 2025 clash between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the final league game of the season at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday. Pant had the RCB bowlers gasping for air in the middle, hitting the ball out of the park all across the ground.

Pant reached his hundred within 54 deliveries which started off slowly and picked up fierce pace as the partnership with Marsh started to build up on the night.