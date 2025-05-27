Indian star batter Virat Kohli continued his purple patch in Indian Premer League (IPL) 2025 against Lucknow Super Giants today in match number 70 of the season at Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium. Leading RCB”s charge in big 232 runs chase Kohli discord his eighth half-century of the season in just 27 balls. This is Kohli’s 63rd IPL fifty and he has now surpassed David Awrner’s record of most half centuries in IPL, Warner has 62 IPl fifties under his name.

Notably, Virat also has most IPL centuries record to his name with a total of 8 hundreds to his name.