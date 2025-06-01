IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 live streaming: Where to watch PBKS vs MI match today?

Mumbai Indians booked their spot in this stage by overcoming Gujarat Titans in the Eliminator, while Punjab Kings made it here despite a setback against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Qualifier 1. PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and decided to field first vs Mumbai Both skippers after the toss: Hardik Pandya: We also would have bowled first. We need to bat well and assess the conditions. It has got flatter. If you bowl well, you'll get some help. A lot of areas we could have got better. One day break, it's tough but we know what to execute. We came very early morning after the game, most of the guys focused on recovery. We had to make one change. Topley comes in, Gleeson has a niggle. Shreyas Iyer: We are going to bowl first. Slightly overcast and the wicket was under the covers yesterday. Based on these, we are going to bowl first. It's a fresh day, we've recovered pretty well, rejuvenated and our mindset is to go out there and win. Boys are in high spirits, everyone's thinking positive. The environment in the dressing room is top-notch at the moment, so I can't complain much. Yuzi comes in. Punjab Kings Playing 11: Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kyle Jamieson, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal Mumbai Indians Playing 11: Rohit Sharma, Jonny Bairstow(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Raj Bawa, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Reece Topley This highly anticipated showdown promises to deliver an exciting battle, with a place in the final against RCB on the line. With top performers and captains like Hardik Pandya and Shreyas Iyer leading their respective teams, a fierce and competitive encounter is expected. Both skippers have been instrumental in their sides' campaigns and are likely to play crucial roles once again. Punjab Kings (PBKS) take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in Qualifier 2 of the IPL 2025, with the high-stakes encounter scheduled at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

For Punjab Kings, it's a prime chance to reach their first-ever IPL final and possibly claim their maiden championship title. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians, already crowned champions five times, are chasing a historic sixth trophy. With the stakes sky-high, fans across the country will be watching closely to see who emerges victorious.

How to Watch PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 Online: Live Streaming and Telecast Information When will the match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians take place in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2? The PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 match is scheduled for Sunday, June 1, 2025. What is the venue for the Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians match in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2? The match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. What time will the toss take place for the PBKS vs MI match in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2?