Sunday, June 01, 2025 | 03:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / PBKS vs MI: Who qualifies for IPL 2025 final if Qualifier 2 is washed out?

PBKS vs MI: Who qualifies for IPL 2025 final if Qualifier 2 is washed out?

Although weather forecasts suggest clear skies over Ahmedabad, the unpredictability of weather has often impacted key matches in the past.

Narendra Modi Stadium

Narendra Modi Stadium

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2025 | 3:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The stage is set for a blockbuster showdown as Punjab Kings (PBKS) gear up to face Mumbai Indians (MI) in Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The high-stakes encounter will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, June 1. With a spot in the final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) up for grabs, both teams are expected to come out all guns blazing. 
 
What if rain disrupts play?
 
Although weather forecasts suggest clear skies over Ahmedabad, the unpredictability of weather has often impacted key matches in the past. If rain does make an unexpected appearance during match hours, it could lead to delays or a shortened game. According to IPL rules, a minimum of five overs per side must be bowled for the match to be considered valid.
 
 
However, if persistent rain prevents even a 5-over-per-side match, the game will be declared abandoned. Notably, there is no reserve day scheduled for this crucial Qualifier 2 clash.

Also Read

PBKS vs MI

Ahmedabad weather: Is there a reserve day for PBKS vs MI Qualifier 2?

PBKS vs MI playing 11 in qualifier 2

IPL 2025 Today's Match: PBKS vs MI playing 11, key matchups in Qualifier 2

Aamir Khan joins JioStar broadcast team

IPL 2025: Aamir Khan joins JioStar broadcast team for Qualifier 2 & Final

Pitch report for PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2

IPL 2025 PBKS vs MI Qualifier 2: Pitch report, stats at Ahmedabad Stadium

IPL Qualifier 2

IPL 2025, Qualifier 2: PBKS vs MI Playing 11, live toss time, streaming

 
Who qualifies if Qualifier 1 is washed out? 
In case the match is washed out and cannot be completed, the team that finished higher in the league stage standings will automatically qualify for the final. This rule is in place to reward the better-performing team during the regular season. 
 
Punjab Kings, who topped the points table with 19 points, are in a favorable position in the event of a washout. Despite their heavy defeat to RCB in Qualifier 1, their consistency throughout the season gives them the edge over MI, who finished fourth with 16 points. MI may have triumphed over Gujarat Titans in the Eliminator, but PBKS' higher standing in the league stage would see them progress if Qualifier 2 is abandoned.
 
Ahmedabad weather forecast
According to available forecasts, the weather in Ahmedabad is expected to be favorable for cricket. The temperature is likely to hover around 35°C at the start of the match, cooling to approximately 31°C by the end. Humidity levels are projected to range between 48% and 56%. Importantly, the sky is expected to remain clear, significantly reducing the chances of rain affecting the match.
 

More From This Section

Mumbai Indians during IPL 2025

Winning mindset matters in big games, says Jayawardene on MI team culture

IPL 2025 Qualifier 2: All you need to know for predicting winner for MI vs PBKS match

IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 prediction: Who will win PBKS vs MI match on June 1?

Jasprit Bumrah, Mumbai Indians

Game's not over till Bumrah bowls, hails MI's nerve vs GT: AB de Villiers

RCB IPL 2025 final details

IPL 2025 final schedule: Which team will RCB face on June 3 in Ahmedabad?

IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 details

IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 schedule, teams, live match time, streaming, telecast

Topics : Indian Premier League Punjab Kings Mumbai Indians

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 01 2025 | 3:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGT vs MI LIVE Score Gold-Silver Price TodayProstarm Info System IPO AllotmentLive News TodayPKL Auction Live UpdatesScoda Tubes IPOIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon