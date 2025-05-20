Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025: Rajasthan Royals register 6-wicket win against CSK in Delhi

RR stay away from the last spot with a win in their final league game against CSK in Delhi.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 11:03 PM IST
Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets in the battle of the bottom scrapers at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday. The win keeps Rajasthan from finishing at the last spot as the yellow army in the stands couldn't steer their side to a win on the night.
 
Earlier, promising youngster Ayush Mhatre once again showcased his potential, scoring a brisk 43 off just 20 balls to help Chennai Super Kings post a total of 187/8 against Rajasthan Royals in an otherwise inconsequential IPL 2025 clash on Tuesday.
 
Chennai’s innings was on shaky ground early on, with Devon Conway (10) and Urvil Patel (0) departing cheaply, leaving the team struggling at five down inside eight overs. Mhatre’s fearless strokeplay injected much-needed momentum, especially during an over off Yudhvir Singh that yielded 24 runs. He smashed three boundaries off Tushar Deshpande in one over before being dismissed, but not before making a strong impact. 
 
The experienced duo of Dewald Brevis (42 off 25) and Shivam Dube (39) stitched together a vital 59-run stand for the sixth wicket to rescue CSK’s innings. Brevis entertained with three towering sixes and a couple of fours before falling to Akash Madhwal, who, alongside Yudhvir Singh, picked up three wickets apiece to restrict CSK.
 
Skipper MS Dhoni received a thunderous ovation as he walked in, but his subdued 16 off 17 balls offered little fireworks. While he did delight fans with a signature six off Riyan Parag, the expected late-innings acceleration never truly materialized.
 
Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin, promoted to No. 4, couldn't convert their starts, and with wickets falling regularly, CSK fell short of reaching the 200-run mark despite a strong run rate throughout the innings.
First Published: May 20 2025 | 11:03 PM IST

