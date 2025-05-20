IPL 2025 CSK vs RR Live Streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are set to face off against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 62nd match of the IPL 2025 season, to be held at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. With both teams already out of playoff contention, they will be playing for pride in their remaining fixtures.
CSK currently sit at the bottom of the points table, having managed just three wins in twelve games, along with nine defeats. It's been a forgettable season for the five-time IPL champions. However, they've used the opportunity to experiment with fresh talent in recent matches, which could pay dividends in the future. In their last outing, CSK secured a narrow two-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders. Notably, key overseas players such as Sam Curran, Rachin Ravindra, Jamie Overton, and Nathan Ellis will not be available for the remainder of the tournament.
Rajasthan Royals, positioned ninth on the table with a similar record of three wins and nine losses, also faced a tight finish in their previous game, losing to KKR by just one run. The squad has seen a recent change with Lluan-dre Pretorius replacing the injured Nitish Rana. Meanwhile, Jofra Archer has been ruled out for the rest of the season due to injury.
Although both sides are out of the playoff race, their upcoming clash promises to be a competitive one, with both teams looking to end their seasons on a positive note.
Also Read
CSK vs RR broadcast details
|IPL 2025 CSK vs RR broadcast details
|Country
|IPL 2025 Broadcasters
|India, Bhutan
|Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
|Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives
|Star Sports, Yupp TV
|Pakistan
|Yupp TV
|UK & Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|USA, Canada
|Willow TV
|Bangladesh
|Gazi TV
|Australia
|Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
|Afghanistan
|RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
|Malaysia, Brunei
|Astro
|South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories
|Supersport
|MENA / UAE
|CricLife1 is available on eLife
|Hong Kong
|PCCW
|Singapore
|StarHub
|Caribbean
|Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Papua New Guinea
|EMTV
|Arab World
|BeIN Sports
|Maldives
|Yupp TV, Medianet
When will the match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals take place in IPL 2025?
The CSK vs RR match is scheduled for Tuesday, May 20, 2025.
What is the venue for the Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match in IPL 2025?
The match will take place at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.
What time will the toss take place for the CSK vs RR match in IPL 2025?
The toss for the CSK vs RR match in IPL 2025 will be held at 7:00 pm IST.
When will the CSK vs RR match in IPL 2025 start?
The CSK vs RR match in IPL 2025 will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the CSK vs RR match in IPL 2025 in India?
The CSK vs RR match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network.
Where to stream the CSK vs RR match live in India?
You can stream the CSK vs RR match live on JioHotstar via the app and website.