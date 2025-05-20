Tuesday, May 20, 2025 | 06:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IPL 2025 CSK vs RR Live Streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

IPL 2025 CSK vs RR Live Streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

You can stream the CSK vs RR match live on JioHotstar via the app and website.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 6:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are set to face off against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 62nd match of the IPL 2025 season, to be held at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. With both teams already out of playoff contention, they will be playing for pride in their remaining fixtures. 
 
CSK currently sit at the bottom of the points table, having managed just three wins in twelve games, along with nine defeats. It's been a forgettable season for the five-time IPL champions. However, they've used the opportunity to experiment with fresh talent in recent matches, which could pay dividends in the future. In their last outing, CSK secured a narrow two-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders. Notably, key overseas players such as Sam Curran, Rachin Ravindra, Jamie Overton, and Nathan Ellis will not be available for the remainder of the tournament.
 
 
Rajasthan Royals, positioned ninth on the table with a similar record of three wins and nine losses, also faced a tight finish in their previous game, losing to KKR by just one run. The squad has seen a recent change with Lluan-dre Pretorius replacing the injured Nitish Rana. Meanwhile, Jofra Archer has been ruled out for the rest of the season due to injury.
 
Although both sides are out of the playoff race, their upcoming clash promises to be a competitive one, with both teams looking to end their seasons on a positive note. 

CSK vs RR broadcast details
 
IPL 2025 CSK vs RR broadcast details
Country IPL 2025 Broadcasters
India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV
Pakistan Yupp TV
UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
USA, Canada Willow TV
Bangladesh Gazi TV
Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
Malaysia, Brunei Astro
South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport
MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife
Hong Kong PCCW
Singapore StarHub
Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ
Papua New Guinea EMTV
Arab World BeIN Sports
Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet
  Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 live telecast and live streaming details  
  When will the match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals take place in IPL 2025?
The CSK vs RR match is scheduled for Tuesday, May 20, 2025.
 
What is the venue for the Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match in IPL 2025?
The match will take place at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.
 
What time will the toss take place for the CSK vs RR match in IPL 2025?
The toss for the CSK vs RR match in IPL 2025 will be held at 7:00 pm IST.
 
When will the CSK vs RR match in IPL 2025 start?
The CSK vs RR match in IPL 2025 will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the CSK vs RR match in IPL 2025 in India?
The CSK vs RR match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network.
 
Where to stream the CSK vs RR match live in India?
You can stream the CSK vs RR match live on JioHotstar via the app and website.
 

First Published: May 20 2025 | 6:16 PM IST

