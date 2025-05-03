IPL 2025: MS Dhoni chose to play only for CSK's best interest - Gavaskar

MS Dhoni has found himself back in the spotlight, captaining Chennai Super Kings (CSK) during what has turned out to be their most disappointing IPL season to date. With just 4 points from their first 10 matches, CSK became the first team to be eliminated from the IPL 2025 playoff race. The 43-year-old stepped in as captain after regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad suffered an injury, leading to renewed questions about Dhoni's continued presence in the league at his age. Gavaskar backs Dhoni for CSK return

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: RCB vs CSK Playing 11, RCB batters vs CSK bowlers matchups Despite the criticism, cricketing legend Sunil Gavaskar has publicly backed Dhoni, suggesting that his decision to lead the team again was rooted in selflessness and a commitment to the franchise, not personal glory. Speaking to Sports Today, Gavaskar emphasized, “Players at this level make decisions based on what benefits the team most. I have no doubt that MS chose to play and take up captaincy purely in CSK's best interest.”

Dhoni was retained by CSK ahead of the season for INR 4 crore, thanks to a new rule allowing franchises to retain players who haven't represented India in the last five years at the same value as an uncapped player. Though the season hasn’t gone according to plan, his leadership became crucial following Gaikwad’s exit due to an elbow injury.

Gavaskar also provided insight into how CSK can rebuild after this forgettable campaign. He suggested that Dhoni, should he continue, would only do so if it aligns with the long-term benefit of the team. "Whatever choice he makes going forward will be entirely based on what’s good for CSK—not what’s best for him personally," he stated.

Gavaskar didn’t hold back in critiquing the franchise’s player recruitment strategies either. He believes CSK's struggles stem in part from flawed auction planning and a lack of sharp talent identification. “Their scouting department might not be as efficient as other franchises,” Gavaskar remarked. He also cautioned against overreliance on performances from regional leagues such as the Jharkhand or UP Leagues. “Just because someone scores heavily in local leagues doesn’t mean they’ll perform at the highest level—especially against top-tier bowling attacks.”

Interestingly, Gavaskar believes CSK's future success lies not in revamping the batting order but in investing more effectively in quality bowlers. “If you build a strong bowling unit—one that can take regular wickets and contain runs—you’re already halfway to winning. That’s where CSK need to focus.”

With the season effectively over for the five-time champions, attention now shifts to how they regroup and rebuild. Whether Dhoni remains part of that journey remains to be seen—but if he does, Gavaskar is confident it will be for the right reasons.