IPL 2025: Games against CSK are most intense, says RCB's Virat Kohli

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: Rain to play spoilsport in possibly last Kohli-Dhoni match-up? Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) versus Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium is generating massive buzz. With both teams jostling for vital points, this southern derby promises fireworks on and off the field. Adding to the build-up, RCB stalwart Virat Kohli opened up about the intensity of this rivalry on 18 Calling 18, streaming exclusively on JioHotstar. Reflecting on his journey through the IPL’s 18-year evolution, Kohli delved into his memories, the league’s growth, and what makes an RCB–CSK clash in Bengaluru truly electric. With fans from both camps set to pack the stadium, the atmosphere is expected to be nothing short of electrifying.

The Bengaluru Buzz: CSK vs RCB – A Rivalry Like No Other

Kohli remarked that matches against CSK in Bengaluru have always stood out due to the vibrant mix of fans. He noted that CSK supporters travel in large numbers, buy tickets early, and occupy significant sections of the stadium. This unique crowd dynamic turns the venue into a battleground of noise and passion, creating what he called “the most exciting environment” he has ever been part of.

18 Years of IPL: A Journey Beyond Expectations

Looking back on the league’s journey, Kohli expressed amazement at how far the TATA IPL has come. From modest expectations in 2008 to becoming a global sporting spectacle, he credited the league’s professionalism and competitive spirit for maintaining its freshness and intensity each year. He said the excitement around the IPL hasn't dipped—in fact, it only seems to grow stronger with each season.

Flashback to 2008: The Start of Something Special

Kohli also took fans down memory lane, recalling the surreal experience of the inaugural IPL season. He remembered being in Malaysia during the auction, celebrating the Rs 20 lakh base price he and other young players were assigned. The chance to share a dressing room with global cricketing legends was, as he described, “unreal” and unlike anything Indian cricket had seen before.