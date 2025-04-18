IPL 2025: RR vs LSG Playing 11, impact sub, live toss time, streaming

The Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur is set to host its second match of IPL 2025, as Rajasthan Royals (RR) go head-to-head with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Saturday, April 19. This will be the first meeting between the two teams in the current season.

Led by Sanju Samson, Rajasthan Royals will be aiming for a much-improved outing following a disappointing performance in their previous game against the Delhi Capitals. With their position on the IPL 2025 Points Table far from ideal, this clash becomes crucial in their push to stay in playoff contention.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: RCB vs PBKS playing 11, RCB batters vs PBKS bowlers matchups Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants are in a relatively better spot but cannot afford to slip up either. With the league stage nearing its halfway point, the playoff race is heating up. After facing a setback against Chennai Super Kings at home, LSG will be eager to bounce back and grab two vital points to solidify their place in the top four.

IPL 2025: RR vs LSG playing 11

RR playing 11 (probable): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Nitish Rana, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Kumar Kartikeya, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande

RR Impact player: Fazalhaq Farooqi

LSG playing 11 (probable): Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Rathi

Impact player: Ravi Bishnoi

RR vs LSG head-to-head in Indian Premier League

Total Matches: 5

RR won: 4

LSG won: 1

No result: 0

Squads of both teams

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Nitish Rana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Kumar Kartikeya, Shubham Dubey, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kunal Singh Rathore, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma, Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Himmat Singh, Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Matthew Breetzke, Shamar Joseph, Mitchell Marsh, Manimaran Siddharth, Aryan Juyal, RS Hangargekar, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Akash Maharaj Singh, Mayank Yadav, Arshin Kulkarni

IPL 2025 match on April 19: Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants live toss, RR vs LSG telecast and Rajasthan vs Lucknow live streaming details

Which teams will clash on April 19 (Saturday) in IPL 2025?

Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants will clash in IPL 2025 on April 19 (Saturday).

What is the venue of the Rajasthan vs Lucknow IPL 2025 match?

Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium will host the IPL 2025 match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants on April 19th.

When will the live toss for the RR vs LSG take place?

The live toss for the RR vs LSG cricket match will take place at 7:00 PM IST on April 19, while the match is set to begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Rajasthan vs Lucknow IPL 2025 match?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network's Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of today’s RR vs LSG IPL 2025 match in India?

Jio Hotstar app and website will provide the live streaming of the RR vs LSG match.