PUMA India launches first-ever 'fan on a billboard' for RCB supporters

As the excitement of IPL 2025 sweeps across the nation, PUMA India has launched an innovative campaign designed to thrill Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) fans. Titled 'Fan on a Billboard', this first-of-its-kind activation gives supporters a chance to virtually appear alongside their cricketing idols, Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, Krunal Pandya, Liam Livingstone, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Phil Salt—on a live digital billboard in the heart of Bengaluru.

Timed just before RCB's home clash on Friday, April 18, this fan-first initiative aims to amplify the matchday experience. The campaign kicked off with a social media call on PUMA India's official Instagram account, in collaboration with RCB. A video featuring RCB players encouraged fans to sport their official PUMA x RCB jerseys and visit either of the two participating PUMA stores in Bengaluru—on 100 Feet Road, Indiranagar, or Brigade Road. At these outlets, fans can step into exclusive photo booths to capture digital moments with their favorite stars, transforming a simple jersey purchase into a memory of a lifetime.

RCB, with more than 18 million Instagram followers, has recently become India’s most-followed cricket franchise on the platform. In 2024 alone, the team witnessed over a billion search impressions and 12 million fan conversations. Leveraging this intense fan passion, PUMA is offering supporters a rare chance to share the limelight with their heroes.

“PUMA is a consumer-centric brand, and sports are at the heart of what we do,” said Shreya Sachdev, Director of Marketing at PUMA India. “RCB fans are some of the most dedicated in the country, and this initiative gives them the recognition they deserve. At a time when technology often distances us, we’re using it to bring fans closer to the players they admire.”

This campaign also highlights the booming Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising sector in India. According to the Pitch Madison Advertising Report 2025, the industry grew from ₹4,140 crore in 2023 to ₹4,650 crore in 2024, and it is forecasted to rise another 12% in 2025. PUMA’s experiential twist on traditional OOH campaigns replaces static visuals with interactive, high-tech engagement—making fans an integral part of the show.

From creating music anthems with real-time sounds from marathon runners to deploying generative AI in campaigns like PUMA Dive, and rebranding stores as “PVMA” to honor PV Sindhu, PUMA India continues to break new ground in sports and lifestyle marketing. The *Fan on a Billboard* campaign is yet another example of how the brand is redefining fan experiences by merging technology, emotion, and sports culture.