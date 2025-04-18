Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025: CSK sign Dewald Brevis to replace injured Gurjapneet Singh

Since making his international debut in 2023, he has featured in two T20 Internationals for South Africa.

Shashwat Nishant Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2025 | 7:01 PM IST
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have brought in South African all-rounder Dewald Brevis as a replacement for injured pacer Gurjapneet Singh for the remainder of the IPL 2025 season. The 21-year-old Brevis, known for his aggressive batting and dubbed ‘Baby AB’ due to his resemblance in style and flair to AB de Villiers, will join the CSK squad at a price of ₹2.2 crore.
 
Brevis has quickly built a reputation as one of the most exciting young talents in global cricket. Since making his international debut in 2023, he has featured in two T20 Internationals for South Africa. He has also showcased his explosive batting in multiple franchise leagues, including the IPL, Caribbean Premier League (CPL), Major League Cricket (MLC), and SA20. 
  How Brevis can strengthen CSK's playoff hopes?  
In the 2025 edition of SA20, Brevis was instrumental in MI Cape Town’s championship-winning campaign. He finished as the sixth-highest run-scorer of the tournament, amassing 291 runs at a striking rate of 184.17.
 
Brevis is no stranger to the IPL either, having previously played for Mumbai Indians in the 2022 and 2024 seasons, appearing in 10 matches. Over the course of his T20 career, he has accumulated 1,787 runs in 81 games, including a career-best score of 162.
 
IPL Points Table | IPL  2025 Match Schedule  The IPL confirmed the signing in an official release, stating, “Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have signed South Africa’s Dewald Brevis as a replacement for the injured Gurjapneet Singh for the remainder of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.”
 
With CSK looking to bolster their middle order and maintain momentum in the tournament, Brevis' addition could prove to be a game-changer.
Topics :Indian Premier LeagueChennai Super Kings

First Published: Apr 18 2025 | 6:58 PM IST

