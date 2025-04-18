IPL 2025: CSK sign Dewald Brevis to replace injured Gurjapneet Singh

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have brought in South African all-rounder Dewald Brevis as a replacement for injured pacer Gurjapneet Singh for the remainder of the IPL 2025 season. The 21-year-old Brevis, known for his aggressive batting and dubbed ‘Baby AB’ due to his resemblance in style and flair to AB de Villiers, will join the CSK squad at a price of ₹2.2 crore.

In the 2025 edition of SA20, Brevis was instrumental in MI Cape Town’s championship-winning campaign. He finished as the sixth-highest run-scorer of the tournament, amassing 291 runs at a striking rate of 184.17.

Brevis is no stranger to the IPL either, having previously played for Mumbai Indians in the 2022 and 2024 seasons, appearing in 10 matches. Over the course of his T20 career, he has accumulated 1,787 runs in 81 games, including a career-best score of 162.

IPL Points Table | IPL 2025 Match Schedule The IPL confirmed the signing in an official release, stating, "Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have signed South Africa's Dewald Brevis as a replacement for the injured Gurjapneet Singh for the remainder of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025."

With CSK looking to bolster their middle order and maintain momentum in the tournament, Brevis' addition could prove to be a game-changer.