IPL 2025: Rohit completes 100 sixes at Wankhede Stadium, joins elite list

Mumbai Indians' veteran batter Rohit Sharma reached a major milestone during the IPL 2025 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium, becoming just the fourth player to hit 100 sixes at a single IPL venue.

Dominance at the Wankhede

Rohit reached the 100-six mark at Wankhede in just 83 matches. His record at the venue is exceptional, having scored over 2,350 runs at an average of 33.58. With a strike rate exceeding 137, his tally includes a century and 16 half-centuries, making him the leading run-scorer at this stadium in IPL history.

Rohit joins elite club with 100th six at Wankhede

Rohit now joins an elite list of power hitters with 100 or more sixes at a single ground. Others on the list include Virat Kohli (128 sixes at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium), AB de Villiers (118 at the same venue), and Chris Gayle (127 at Chinnaswamy). Notably, Kohli remains the highest run-scorer at a single venue with 3,047 runs at Chinnaswamy.

Rohit Sharma’s IPL Career Stats