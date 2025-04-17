Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025: Rohit completes 100 sixes at Wankhede Stadium, joins elite list

IPL 2025: Rohit completes 100 sixes at Wankhede Stadium, joins elite list

Rohit reached the 100-six mark at Wankhede in just 83 matches. His record at the venue is exceptional, having scored over 2,350 runs at an average of 33.58.

Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma
Shashwat Nishant Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2025 | 10:30 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Mumbai Indians' veteran batter Rohit Sharma reached a major milestone during the IPL 2025 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium, becoming just the fourth player to hit 100 sixes at a single IPL venue.
 
Dominance at the Wankhede  
Rohit reached the 100-six mark at Wankhede in just 83 matches. His record at the venue is exceptional, having scored over 2,350 runs at an average of 33.58. With a strike rate exceeding 137, his tally includes a century and 16 half-centuries, making him the leading run-scorer at this stadium in IPL history. 
 
Rohit joins elite club with 100th six at Wankhede 
Rohit now joins an elite list of power hitters with 100 or more sixes at a single ground. Others on the list include Virat Kohli (128 sixes at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium), AB de Villiers (118 at the same venue), and Chris Gayle (127 at Chinnaswamy). Notably, Kohli remains the highest run-scorer at a single venue with 3,047 runs at Chinnaswamy.

Also Read

IPL 2025 MI vs SRH live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

IPL 2025: RCB vs PBKS Playing 11, impact sub, live toss time, streaming

IPL 2025: MI face injury scare, Karn Sharma walks off hurt while fielding

IPL 2025: MI vs SRH Playing 11, impact sub, live toss time, streaming

IPL 2025: MI vs SRH playing 11, Mumbai batters vs SRH bowlers matchups

 
Rohit Sharma’s IPL Career Stats  
Across 263 IPL matches, Rohit has amassed 6,710 runs at an average of 29.42, making him the third-highest run-scorer in IPL history. He has registered 43 fifties and 2 centuries. Representing Mumbai Indians in 218 games, he has accumulated 5,540 runs, making him the top scorer in the franchise’s history. 
Rohit Sharma IPL stats
  Mat No Runs HS Avg BF SR 100 50 4s 6s CT ST
Career 263 29 6710 109* 29.3 5111 131.29 2 43 605 286 101 0
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IPL 2025: MI vs SRH key toss stats, head-to-head, Mumbai weather forecast

IPL 2025: MI vs SRH pitch report, highest score, stats of Wankhede Stadium

Check the full list of matches with Super Over finish in IPL history

IPL 2025: Why BCCI fined DC's bowling coach Munaf Patel after RR game?

IPL 2025 teams leaderboard, rankings, key stats and updated points table

Topics :Rohit SharmaIndian Premier LeagueMumbai IndiansSunrisers Hyderabad

First Published: Apr 17 2025 | 10:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story