IPL 2025: Mumbai get 3rd win of the season, beat SRH by 4 wickets at home

Mumbai Indians marched on to their 3rd win of the season as they defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 4 wickets at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai tonight. The win takes them to 6 points on the points table now as their hopes of playoff remain alive with back-to-back wins.

Put to bat first, SRH openers Abhishek Sharma and Travis Heads couldn't give their side an explosive start to the innings this time. While the duo didn;t lose their wickets early on, Abhishek did manage to get some boundaries in but could help SRH post 43 runs in the powerplay.

Abhishek departed after a 28-ball 40 with his opening partner Travis Head disappointing on the night with a run-a-ball 28 on the night. Will jacks had a good outing with the ball, taking out both Head and Kishan cheaply on the night.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: Rohit completes 100 sixes at Wankhede Stadium, joins elite list Klaasen's 28-ball 37 did look like he will steer SRh close to 200 but it was dismissed courtesy of a delicious Jasprit Bumrah yorker that ate up hi leg stump. Abhishek's 40 eventually was the top score for the team as they managed to set a 163-run target for the hosts in their 20 overs.

In reply, Mumbai Indians were treated to a good start courtesy of former skipper Rohit Sharma who was hitting at a strike rate of over 160. His trade-mark pull shot also came out of the bag again against Pat Cummins as the ball soared high towards backward sq. leg for a SIX. However, the Hitman eventually had to depart on 26 runs as Cummins took his catch at point.

It was the 52-run partnership between Will jacks and Suryakumar Yadav that gave the hosts the much needed momentum on the night. While Surya departed on 28, it was Hardik Pandya and Tilak Verma who had taken the onus again to take MI thorugh to the finish line.

Their partnership of 34 runs was crucial for Mumbai to get the win on the night after losing 4 wickets at regular intervals. Pat Cummins' 3 wicket spell went in vain in the end as SRH fell to yet another defeat on the night. While Hardik and naman Dhir were dismissed with 1 run to win, it was Tilak Verma (21*) who scored the winning runs in the end.