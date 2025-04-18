Friday, April 18, 2025 | 12:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IPL 2025: RCB vs PBKS playing 11, RCB batters vs PBKS bowlers matchups

IPL 2025: RCB vs PBKS playing 11, RCB batters vs PBKS bowlers matchups

Check out the players' match-ups ahead of the RCB vs PBKS match here. The players' battle stats will help you create a Bengaluru vs Punjab fantasy playing 11 on the basis of facts

Aditya Kaushik
Last Updated : Apr 18 2025 | 12:52 PM IST
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will host Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, April 18, in match number 34 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.
 
Both RCB and PBKS have a win–loss record of four wins and two losses this season, and are currently at number three and four on the points table, respectively. Moreover, both their skippers are scoring consistently and are assisted by explosive openers at the top. On paper, both teams appear to be an equal match for each other.
 
So before these two captains take the field for their Friday night battle, let us dive into captaincy stats, probable line-ups, and key face-offs. 
 
 
Rajat Patidar’s captaincy record in IPL 2025

  • Matches: 6
  • Wins: 4
  • Losses: 2
  • Tied: 0
  • Win percentage: 66.66
Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy record in IPL 2025
  • Matches: 6
  • Wins: 4
  • Losses: 2
  • Tied: 0
  • Win percentage: 66.66
RCB playing 11 vs PBKS (probable) 
RCB, despite their winless record at home, have been unbeaten in away matches and have presented themselves as strong contenders for the title this season. While their batting and bowling have been on par, the form of Liam Livingstone can be a concern. They may opt to add Jacob Bethell to their squad for the match against PBKS as the only expected change.
 
RCB playing 11 and impact subs (probable): Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (c), Jacob Bethell, Jitesh Sharma (w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Yash Dayal 
Impact players: Devdutt Padikkal, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh
 
RCB squad for IPL 2025: 
Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (w), Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Rasikh Dar Salam, Suyash Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Abhinandan Singh, Romario Shepherd, Lungi Ngidi, Nuwan Thushara, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara
 
PBKS playing 11 vs RCB (probable) 
PBKS showed why they are a dangerous team this season and cannot be ruled out after defending just 111 runs against KKR in their last game. Despite their lacklustre batting in that match, their players have been in Midas touch with the bat. With the bowlers finally finding their groove, it is unlikely that they will make any change to their playing 11 for the RCB match.
 
PBKS playing 11 and impact subs (probable): Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (w), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Josh Inglis, Shashank Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal 
Impact players: Vijaykumar Vyshak, Suryansh Shedge, Yash Thakur, Harpreet Brar, Praveen Dubey
 
PBKS squad for IPL 2025: 
Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (w), Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Yash Thakur, Suryansh Shedge, Praveen Dubey, Azmatullah Omarzai, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Josh Inglis, Xavier Bartlett, Vishnu Vinod, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, Harpreet Brar, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash
 
IPL 2025: RCB vs PBKS key player battles 
RCB Batters vs PBKS Bowlers
Batter Bowler Format Inns Runs Outs Avg SR
Virat Kohli Arshdeep Singh IPL 7 79 1 79 193
Virat Kohli Glenn Maxwell T20s 9 62 0 - 129
Virat Kohli Harpreet Brar IPL 6 62 2 31 113
Virat Kohli Marco Jansen T20s 3 42 2 21 168
Virat Kohli Yuzvendra Chahal IPL 4 28 1 28 117
Phil Salt Arshdeep Singh T20s 6 20 2 10 80
Phil Salt Glenn Maxwell T20s 4 14 2 7 74
Phil Salt Harpreet Brar IPL 3 22 1 22 147
Phil Salt Marco Jansen T20s 5 60 1 60 214
Phil Salt Marcus Stoinis T20s 5 26 0 - 186
Rajat Patidar Harpreet Brar T20s 4 35 1 35 175
Rajat Patidar Yuzvendra Chahal IPL 2 32 0 - 188
Devdutt Padikkal Arshdeep Singh IPL 6 49 3 16.3 153
Devdutt Padikkal Glenn Maxwell T20s 4 13 0 - 81
Jitesh Sharma Yuzvendra Chahal IPL 5 39 2 19.5 130
Krunal Pandya Arshdeep Singh T20s 6 18 1 18 150
Krunal Pandya Glenn Maxwell IPL 4 14 3 4.7 74
Krunal Pandya Marcus Stoinis IPL 5 51 3 17 243
Krunal Pandya Marcus Stoinis T20s 6 53 4 13.3 221
Krunal Pandya Yuzvendra Chahal IPL 9 53 2 26.5 136
Liam Livingstone Marco Jansen T20s 5 28 0 - 112
Liam Livingstone Marcus Stoinis T20s 4 54 0 - 208
Liam Livingstone Yuzvendra Chahal IPL 4 7 1 7 54
Tim David Arshdeep Singh T20s 6 39 1 39 195
Tim David Glenn Maxwell T20s 3 9 1 9 75
Tim David Xavier Bartlett T20s 4 10 2 5 143
Tim David Yash Thakur IPL 2 13 1 13 163
Tim David Yuzvendra Chahal T20s 6 15 2 7.5 100
PBKS Batters vs RCB Bowlers
Batter Bowler Format Inns Runs Outs Avg SR
Prabhsimran Singh Bhuvneshwar Kumar IPL 5 35 2 17.5 167
Prabhsimran Singh Bhuvneshwar Kumar T20s 6 35 3 11.7 159
Shreyas Iyer Bhuvneshwar Kumar IPL 10 44 3 14.7 90
Shreyas Iyer Josh Hazlewood IPL 3 3 2 1.5 25
Shreyas Iyer Krunal Pandya IPL 7 38 1 38 91
Shreyas Iyer Rasikh Salam IPL 3 15 0 - 136
Shreyas Iyer Yash Dayal IPL 3 16 1 16 160
Marcus Stoinis Bhuvneshwar Kumar T20s 4 18 1 18 139
Marcus Stoinis Krunal Pandya T20s 4 31 0 - 111
Marcus Stoinis Liam Livingstone T20s 4 17 2 8.5 142
Marcus Stoinis Josh Hazlewood IPL 3 17 1 17 131
Glenn Maxwell Bhuvneshwar Kumar IPL 10 39 2 19.5 115
Glenn Maxwell Bhuvneshwar Kumar T20s 11 41 2 20.5 103
Glenn Maxwell Josh Hazlewood T20s 3 6 2 3 75
Glenn Maxwell Krunal Pandya IPL 9 42 3 14 120
Glenn Maxwell Krunal Pandya T20s 14 114 5 22.8 130
 

Topics : Indian Premier League Royal Challengers Bangalore Punjab Kings T20 cricket

First Published: Apr 18 2025 | 12:51 PM IST

