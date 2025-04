IPL 2025: MI vs SRH playing 11, Mumbai batters vs SRH bowlers matchups

Mumbai Indians (MI) will host Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, April 17, in match number 33 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: MI vs SRH pitch report, highest score, stats of Wankhede Stadium Both MI skipper Hardik Pandya and SRH skipper Pat Cummins would have heaved a sigh of relief after ending their losing streaks in their last games against DC and PBKS respectively. When it comes to these skippers, they know a thing or two about success. Pandya is an IPL-winning captain, while Cummins has led Australia to two ICC trophies during his reign as skipper — ensuring a tight contest between them at Wankhede.

But before these two skippers take the field for their Thursday night battle, let us dive into captaincy stats, probable line-ups, and key face-offs.

Hardik Pandya's captaincy record in IPL 2025

Matches: 6

Wins: 2

Losses: 4

Tied: 0

Win percentage: 33.33

Pat Cummins’ captaincy record in IPL 2025

Matches: 6

Wins: 2

Losses: 4

N/R: 0

Win percentage: 33.33

MI playing 11 vs SRH (probable)

MI, after weeks of suffering, finally secured a win in their last game against DC at Arun Jaitley Stadium. Given that the wicket conditions of Delhi and Mumbai are not so different, they are unlikely to make any changes in their playing 11.

MI playing 11 and impact subs (probable): Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Vignesh Puthur

Impact player: Karn Sharma

MI squad for IPL 2025:

Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Mitchell Santner, Raj Bawa, Deepak Chahar, Ashwani Kumar, Vignesh Puthur, Jasprit Bumrah, Corbin Bosch, Robin Minz, Satyanarayana Raju, Karn Sharma, Rohit Sharma, Trent Boult, Reece Topley, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Krishnan Shrijith, Arjun Tendulkar, Bevon Jacobs

SRH playing 11 vs MI (probable)

SRH finally saw a spark from openers Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head in their last game, when they chased down the second-highest total in IPL history against PBKS in Hyderabad. Similar to MI’s situation, they are also unlikely to make any changes unless forced to do so due to injury for the Thursday clash.

SRH playing 11 and impact subs (probable): Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Eshan Malinga, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins (c), Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami

Impact player: Simarjeet Singh

SRH squad for IPL 2025:

Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kamindu Mendis, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Simarjeet Singh, Mohammed Shami, Zeeshan Ansari, Abhinav Manohar, Wiaan Mulder, Jaydev Unadkat, Rahul Chahar, Adam Zampa, Atharva Taide, Eshan Malinga, Sachin Baby

Check out the players' match-up ahead of the MI vs SRH match here. The players' battle stats will help you create the Mumbai vs Hyderabad fantasy playing 11 on the basis of facts.

IPL 2025: MI vs SRH key player battles