IPL 2025: MI vs SRH pitch report, highest score, stats of Wankhede Stadium

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: MI vs SRH Playing 11, impact sub, live toss time, streaming Mumbai Indians (MI) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), two teams who started their season in the worst manner possible—losing four of their first five games—made a strong comeback in their last match to keep themselves alive in the playoffs hunt. Now, they will face each other in match number 33 of IPL 2025 at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, April 17.

The wicket at Wankhede is known for its batting-friendly nature, which means both teams will have enough resources to take full advantage of the conditions and add two more points to their tally. But who will it be, and how exactly is the Wankhede wicket expected to behave for the Thursday clash? Let’s take a look.

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai: Pitch report for MI vs SRH, IPL 2025

Wankhede Stadium has long been known for favouring batters, even before the IPL’s high-scoring era. Though pacers may get early movement, the pitch soon turns ideal for batting, aided by short boundaries. Even in the last match at this venue between RCB and MI, over 400 runs were scored across both innings. With the batting firepower SRH and MI possess, we can expect another run-fest on Thursday.

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai: IPL T20 stats

MI at Wankhede Stadium

MI have played 87 games at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, out of which they have won 53 matches while losing 34.

SRH at Wankhede Stadium

SRH have played eight matches at the Wankhede Stadium against MI, out of which they have won just two while losing six.

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai – IPL overview (since 2024)

Match stats

Total matches: 9

Bat first wins: 5

Bat second wins: 4

Average 1st innings score: 179/8

Lowest total defended: 169

Highest target chased: 197

200+ totals recorded: 6

Average sixes per match: 18

Winning score trends (T20s since 2024)

1st innings score ≥ 190:

Matches: 5

Bat 1st won: 4 | Bat 2nd won: 1

1st innings score < 190:

Matches: 4

Bat 1st won: 1 | Bat 2nd won: 3

Recent match at Wankhede Stadium

The last IPL game at Wankhede Stadium was match number 20 of IPL 2025 between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. In that game, MI won the toss and invited RCB to bat first, who—with the help of half-centuries from Virat Kohli (67) and skipper Rajat Patidar (64)—put a strong total of 221 for 5 on the board. In reply, MI, despite a fiery 56 from Tilak Varma and a 16-ball 42 from skipper Hardik Pandya, fell 12 runs short of the target and finished with 209 for 9 after 20 overs.

Other key stats for Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Wankhede Stadium has hosted 120 IPL matches, with teams chasing targets enjoying a slight edge—emerging victorious in 65 of those encounters, compared to 55 wins for sides setting a total. The ground has been the backdrop for both explosive highs and dramatic collapses. Royal Challengers Bengaluru posted the venue’s highest score of 235 for 1 against Mumbai Indians in 2015, while Kolkata Knight Riders were bowled out for just 67—the lowest total at the venue—in 2008, also against MI.

One of the most memorable run chases came in 2023, when Mumbai Indians hunted down 214 with ease, reaching the target in just 19.3 overs against Rajasthan Royals—a record chase at the stadium. In contrast, the lowest total successfully defended at Wankhede is 118, achieved by Sunrisers Hyderabad against MI in 2018. The average score batting first at this ground sits around a solid 170.

AB de Villiers holds the record for the highest individual score at the venue—an unbeaten 133 off 59 balls for RCB in 2015. Rohit Sharma has dominated with the bat here, racking up 2,325 runs in 80 innings, and leading in boundaries (220 fours), sixes (99), and half-centuries (16). KL Rahul holds the distinction of scoring the most hundreds at the ground, with two to his name.