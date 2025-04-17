IPL 2025: MI vs SRH key toss stats, head-to-head, Mumbai weather forecast

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: MI vs SRH playing 11, Mumbai batters vs SRH bowlers matchups The IPL 2025 train will return to Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, April 17, as Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians host Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad in match number 33 of the season.

The home team MI and the visitors SRH both won just one of their first five games before they downed high-flying DC and PBKS respectively in their last game to ensure they stayed alive in the playoff race. While, on Thursday, one team will walk away with two more points and boost their playoff chances even further, one will have to go back to the drawing board again. But who will it be, and what does their previous record against each other look like? Take a look.

MI vs SRH head-to-head

MI leads SRH in head-to-head record with a 13–10 lead.

Overall

Total matches played: 23

MI won: 13

SRH won: 10

N/R: 0

MI vs SRH head-to-head at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Matches played: 8

MI won: 6

SRH won: 2

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai: MI vs SRH weather forecast

The weather in Mumbai for today's match will be clear and without any rain interruptions. The temperature will hover between a high of 32°C and a low of 27°C, with wind speed around 16kph. However, there will be high humidity, which means fans can expect dew in the second innings.

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai – IPL overview (since 2024)

Match stats

Total matches: 9

Bat first wins: 5

Bat second wins: 4

Average first innings score: 179/8

Lowest total defended: 169

Highest target chased: 197

200+ totals recorded: 6

Average sixes per match: 18

Winning score trends (T20s since 2024)

1st innings score ≥ 190:

Matches: 5

Bat first won: 4 | Bat second won: 1

1st innings score < 190:

Matches: 4

Bat first won: 1 | Bat second won: 3

Top performers in MI vs SRH matches

In head-to-head encounters between the two sides, several players have consistently delivered standout performances. Leading the run charts is David Warner with 524 runs, followed by Rohit Sharma, who has accumulated 439. Shikhar Dhawan is close behind with 436 runs, while Kieron Pollard and Suryakumar Yadav have contributed 431 and 381 runs respectively, showcasing their reliability with the bat in these contests.

On the bowling front, Bhuvneshwar Kumar tops the list with 20 wickets, followed by Jasprit Bumrah with 17. Lasith Malinga has claimed 13 wickets, while Siddarth Kaul and Mitchell McClenaghan have picked up 12 and 11 wickets respectively, underlining their impact in these matchups over the years.

What happened the last time these two sides met in IPL 2024?