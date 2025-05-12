Monday, May 12, 2025 | 11:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IPL to resume May 17 after ceasefire; final match scheduled for June 3

IPL to resume May 17 after ceasefire; final match scheduled for June 3

IPL will resume after a temporary suspension due to cross-border firing; BCCI confirms revised schedule with 17 matches across six venues including double-headers

Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 11:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian Premier League (IPL) will resume on Sunday, 17 May, with the final match scheduled for 3 June.
 
This comes after the cricket league temporarily suspended matches for a week due to cross-border firing between India and Pakistan.
 
“After extensive consultations with government and security agencies, and with all the key stakeholders, the Board (Board of Control for Cricket in India) has decided to proceed with the remainder of the season,” BCCI said in a statement. “...The Board reaffirms its commitment to national interest while ensuring the successful completion of the league,” it added. 
 
 
This development comes after India and Pakistan announced a complete ceasefire on Saturday evening.

Earlier, 16 matches remained to be played. The Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals match, which was halted after 10.1 overs at Dharamshala due to escalating tensions between the two countries, is now expected to be played on 24 May in Jaipur, according to the revised BCCI schedule.
 
Now, a total of 17 matches will be played across six venues. The revised schedule includes two double-headers, to be played on two Sundays, BCCI added. 
 

First Published: May 12 2025 | 11:18 PM IST

