IPL 2025, GT vs DC: What is the latest update on Faf du Plessis' fitness?

The table-toppers Delhi Capitals are taking on Gujarat Titans in match number 35 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium. DC captain Axar Patel won the toss and opted to bat first, and informed that out-of-form Aussie pinch-hitter Jake Fraser-McGurk will not be part of the playing 11 today. Moreover, Axar did not mention anything about the sidelined Faf du Plessis after the toss, which means the star Proteas batter will not be available for today’s game either.

Earlier, after DC’s last game against Rajasthan Royals (RR), which they won in a Super Over, Axar Patel said that he had been informed Faf would be missing three games, but was hopeful of the former Proteas skipper being back in time for the game against GT. However, it is likely now that Faf is being kept out of today’s game as he is yet to attain full fitness. Other than Axar’s comments, no official announcement has been made on Faf’s return by the team management.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 GT vs DC live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today? Notably, Faf du Plessis suffered a groin injury during the RCB vs DC match at Chinnaswamy Stadium and has been on the sidelines ever since.

Du Plessis’ recovery timeline still unclear

Following DC's nail-biting Super Over victory against RR, Axar revealed that he had been informed earlier that du Plessis would require a break of three matches to recover. Two of those matches have already passed. While the captain was optimistic about Faf du Plessis’ availability for the GT clash, he admitted that the final decision would depend on the team's medical staff and the physio's assessment of the player's rehabilitation progress.

Axar indicated that du Plessis’ fitness is being closely monitored, adding that he has not received a concrete update regarding the nature of the injury or the timeline for full recovery.

Du Plessis’ injury

Du Plessis sustained the injury during DC’s game against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). While fielding at extra cover, he chased down an aerial shot from Rajat Patidar but could not get to the ball. After completing that over—the eighth of the match—he walked off the field. Despite this, he opened the innings later but could only manage 2 runs off 7 balls.

He subsequently missed DC’s following match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), with Axar at the time simply stating that du Plessis was unfit to play.

Strong form in Faf’s absence

Despite missing a key player, DC have been in red-hot form, securing five wins from their last six outings. Abishek Porel has stepped up admirably in du Plessis’ absence, becoming the team’s second-highest run-scorer after KL Rahul. Porel has amassed 156 runs from six innings at an impressive strike rate of 143.11, offering DC a dependable top-order option.