IPL 2025 RR vs KKR: Here's why Rahul Dravid is in a Wheelchair; watch video

Indian legendary batter Rahul Dravid joined the IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals after winning the 2024 T20 World Cup with the Men in Blue as head coach. He has been with the Jaipur-based franchise since relinquishing his role with the Indian team.

Dravid's first match as head coach in his second stint didn’t go well, as the Royals failed to chase down a record total on Sunday. As Rajasthan was preparing for the second match at their adopted venue, Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, a video was posted on the franchise’s official X handle.

The 52-year-old Dravid shook hands with Venkatesh Iyer and Rinku Singh while in a wheelchair at Barsapara Stadium.

Dravid, who scored 13,288 runs in Tests for India, is a revered figure for young cricketers, and this was clearly evident in the video.

Seen in an electric wheelchair with a cast on his left leg, Dravid was all smiles as he met KKR players, reflecting the deep respect he commands across teams.

Why is Rahul Dravid in a wheelchair?

Dravid injured himself during a Karnataka State Cricket Association League match while playing for Vijaya Cricket Club.

Was Dravid with RR in the first match?

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 RR vs KKR: Guwahati pitch report & key stats of Barsapara Stadium Such is Dravid's commitment that he remains actively involved in RR’s campaign despite his injury, which demonstrates his resilience and dedication. During RR’s first match, he was seen on television visuals, but it wasn’t widely reported that Dravid was injured and unable to walk at the time.

Rahul Dravid's long association with Rajasthan Royals

Rahul Dravid was Rajasthan Royals' oldest captain when he took over the reins at the age of 39 in IPL 2012.

Ahead of the IPL 2025 season, the Royals have roped in former RR captain and T20 World Cup-winning coach Rahul Dravid as a coach.

Both Sanju Samson and Dravid share a special bond, as Samson made his IPL debut under Dravid’s captaincy in 2013, which helped him come into the limelight. He has since grown to become the skipper of the side.

Dravid has been associated with Samson both as a captain and as a coach/mentor throughout his cricketing career, whether at Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), or the Indian cricket team.

Both have a great understanding of the game and know how to win—Samson was part of the Indian team that lifted the T20 World Cup last year under Dravid's leadership.

