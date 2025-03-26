IPL 2025 RR vs KKR: Guwahati pitch report & key stats of Barsapara Stadium

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, March 26, at 7:30 pm IST in match number six of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: RR vs KKR Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming Both RR and KKR started their season with a loss, as KKR went down against RCB in the first match of the season, while RR were handed a huge defeat by SRH in the second match. While the batting of both teams was promising despite falling short, their bowling was pretty underwhelming. Now, as the inaugural champions RR and defending champions KKR gear up to secure their first win of the season, let us take a look at what they should expect from the wicket of RR’s second home ground in Assam.

Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati: Pitch report for RR vs KKR IPL 2025

The Barsapara Cricket Stadium is yet another venue in the long list of batting-friendly grounds for IPL 2025. Only a handful of matches have been played so far at this venue in the T20 format, in which the first-innings average score is close to 200—signifying the high-scoring nature of the wicket. However, the pitch has historically provided a little assistance to the pacers at the start of the first innings, which means the team winning the toss is more than likely to bowl first on Wednesday.

Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati: IPL T20 stats

Recent match at Barsapara Cricket Stadium

The last time an IPL match was organised at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, it was Rajasthan Royals taking on Kolkata Knight Riders in a group stage match. KKR won the toss and opted to field first, but the rain god made their presence felt soon after, and the match was eventually washed out without a ball being bowled, as both teams walked back home with one point each.

Other key stats for Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

The Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati has hosted a total of four IPL matches. Out of these, teams batting first have won twice, while teams chasing have managed just one victory, with one game ending without a result. The highest total recorded at the venue is 199/4 by Rajasthan Royals against Delhi Capitals in 2023, while the lowest total is 142/9 by Delhi Capitals against the same opposition in the same year. The most successful run chase at the stadium was when Punjab Kings chased down 145/5 in 18.5 overs against Rajasthan Royals in 2024. Meanwhile, the lowest total defended was 197/4 by Punjab Kings against Rajasthan Royals in 2023, demonstrating the potential of the pitch to support competitive games.

The average first-innings score at Barsapara Cricket Stadium stands at 180, reflecting its balanced nature. Shikhar Dhawan holds the record for the highest individual score at the venue—an unbeaten 86 from 56 balls for Punjab Kings against Rajasthan Royals in 2023. Jos Buttler has scored the most runs at the stadium, amassing 98 runs across two innings. The ground has seen a total of 28 sixes, with Shimron Hetmyer smashing the most (7), and 101 fours, with Yashasvi Jaiswal hitting the most (13). Three half-centuries have been scored at the venue, with Sam Curran, Jos Buttler, and Shikhar Dhawan each registering one.