IPL 2025: How RCB can play Qualifier 1? All scenarios after MI vs PBKS game

With just two matches left in the league stage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, the competition for a top-two finish remains fierce. Four teams, Gujarat Titans, Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), and Mumbai Indians, are locked in a tight race, each vying for a strategic advantage heading into the playoffs.
The match ongoing between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings will decide which of the two teams will be playing the Qualifier 1 this season. Punjab need to chase down 185 in jaipur in order to book their top 2 spot on the night.
Playoff Scenario: What’s at Stake?
The top two teams at the end of the league stage will face off in Qualifier 1, providing them with two opportunities to reach the final. Teams finishing third and fourth will battle in the Eliminator, where a single loss ends their title dreams.
Two key fixtures, Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians in Jaipur and Lucknow Super Giants vs RCB in Lucknow — will ultimately decide which two teams claim the top two playoff spots and which head into the sudden-death Eliminator.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB): Their Fate in Their Hands
Current Points: 17
Next Match: Against Lucknow Super Giants at Ekana Stadium
Scenario: A victory against LSG would guarantee RCB a place in the top two.
Net Run Rate Factor: While RCB and Punjab Kings share the same number of points, RCB trails in net run rate, meaning both teams must win their matches to secure top-two finishes.
Gujarat Titans: Hopes Rest on Other Results
Current Status: All 14 matches completed
Points: Leading the table (18)
Qualification Scenario: Gujarat Titans' defeat to Chennai Super Kings has left them dependent on other outcomes. For the Titans to finish in the top two, both RCB and Punjab Kings must lose their final league games. If this occurs, Gujarat will likely finish in the top two alongside Mumbai Indians.
Punjab Kings: One Win Away from History
Current Points: 17
Scenario: The Shreyas Iyer-led side, making its first playoff appearance in 11 years, controls its own destiny. A win against Mumbai Indians tonight will secure them a spot in the top two.
Consequence of Defeat: If they lose, they will finish third or fourth and compete in the Eliminator.
Mumbai Indians: Must-Win Game for Familiar Route to Glory
Current Points: 16
Scenario: Mumbai must beat Punjab Kings to move into the top two.
Historical Insight: Interestingly, all five of Mumbai Indians' IPL titles have come when they finished in the top two. They have never won the championship after playing in the Eliminator.
If They Lose: A loss sends them into the Eliminator, where the margin for error is zero.