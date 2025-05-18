IPL 2025 today's match: RR vs PBKS playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups

The 59th match of IPL 2025 is scheduled as a day fixture, with Punjab Kings (PBKS) facing off against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday, May 18. The home side, led by Shreyas Iyer, will be aiming to confirm their first playoff qualification since 2014. PBKS have shown exceptional form this season, boasting a balanced team with both their batting and bowling departments firing in unison.

Despite the absence of a few Australian players, PBKS still possess a strong playing XI, giving skipper Iyer and the coaching staff plenty of reliable options. Their openers have been particularly impressive, and Iyer himself has been in outstanding form with the bat.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Royals, who won the inaugural edition of the IPL, are already out of playoff contention. They will be hoping to end their campaign on a high. However, with pacer Jofra Archer ruled out due to injury, their bowling attack will face a stern challenge against the powerful PBKS batting lineup.

Riyan Parag captaincy record in IPL 2025

Matches: 12

Wins: 3

Losses: 9

NR: 0

Win percentage: 25

Shreyas Iyer captaincy record in IPL 2025

Matches: 11

Wins: 7

Losses: 3

N/R: 1

Win percentage: 70

RR playing 11 vs PBKS (Probable)

Rajasthan Royals, the champions of the inaugural IPL season, are no longer in the race for the playoffs but will be aiming to wrap up their campaign on a positive note. However, the absence of injured pacer Jofra Archer will weaken their bowling unit, which now faces a tough test against Punjab Kings’ formidable batting lineup.

RR playing 11 and impact subs (Probable): Kunal Singh Rathore, DC Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, V Suryavanshi, R Parag (C), W Hasaranga, TU Deshpande, Akash Mandwaal, M Theekshana, Fazalhaq Farooqi

RR squad for IPL 2025:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Jofra Archer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Tushar Deshpande, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Sandeep Sharma, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Kunal Singh Rathore, Maheesh Theekshana, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma

PBKS playing 11 vs RR (Probable)

Even with some Australian players unavailable, Punjab Kings (PBKS) boast a solid playing XI, offering captain Shreyas Iyer and the coaching staff a range of dependable choices. Their opening batters have performed exceptionally well, and Iyer has been in superb touch with the bat this season.

PBKS playing 11 and impact subs (Probable): P Simran Singh, JP Inglis (wk), N Wadhera, S Iyer (C), P Arya, Shashank Singh, MP Stoinis, M Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

PBKS squad for IPL 2025:

Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Josh Inglis, Shashank Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Suryansh Shedge, Yash Thakur, Harpreet Brar, Praveen Dubey, Pyla Avinash, Musheer Khan, Harnoor Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Aaron Hardie, Vishnu Vinod, Marcus Stoinis