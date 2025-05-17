Saturday, May 17, 2025 | 11:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IPL 2025: Bengaluru rain knocks Kolkata Knight Riders out of playoffs race

IPL 2025: Bengaluru rain knocks Kolkata Knight Riders out of playoffs race

On the other hand, KKR's hopes of advancing to the playoffs were dashed with this washout. Having accumulated only 12 points from 13 matches, they have been officially eliminated from contention.

RCB vs KKR

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 17 2025 | 11:00 PM IST

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 resumed on May 17 with a highly anticipated match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. However, persistent rainfall led to the match being called off without a ball being bowled, resulting in both teams sharing a point each. 
 
This washout had significant implications for both teams. For RCB, the single point propelled them to the top of the points table, bringing their total to 17 points from 12 matches. They now require just one more win from their remaining two games to secure a playoff spot. Their upcoming fixtures include a home game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 23, followed by an away match against Lucknow Super Giants.  
 
  Defending champions KKR knocked out of playoff race  
On the other hand, KKR's hopes of advancing to the playoffs were dashed with this washout. Having accumulated only 12 points from 13 matches, they have been officially eliminated from contention. 
 
The match was also notable for being RCB's first since Virat Kohli's retirement from Test cricket. Fans had anticipated a tribute to the cricketing legend, adding emotional significance to the encounter. 
 
In the broader context of the tournament, the washout underscored the unpredictable nature of the IPL, where weather conditions can significantly influence the standings and playoff scenarios. As the league progresses, teams remain vigilant, understanding that every match—and even every point—can be crucial in the quest for the championship.

Topics : Indian Premier League Kolkata Knight Riders Royal Challengers Bangalore

First Published: May 17 2025 | 11:00 PM IST

