IPL 2025: Virat Kohli left fuming despite Salt's brilliant save on boundary

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) is taking on Rajasthan Royals in match number 28 of IPL 2025 at Jaipur’s Sawai Man Singh Stadium. RCB won the toss and opted to field first, but their decision backfired as Yashasvi Jaiswal kept them on the sidelines with his brilliant half-century. RCB’s bowling and fielding looked sloppy today as they dropped two catches in the match. While Yash Dayal dropping Parag was a blunder, the second catch of the day was when Phil Salt dropped Jaiswal on the last ball of the 13th over at deep mid-wicket. Salt jumped in the air while running, and when he felt he would cross the line, he dropped the ball inside, saving five runs for his team.

While everyone on the internet and the commentators were left in awe of Salt’s brilliant effort, RCB’s former skipper Virat Kohli was left fuming and was visibly frustrated with Salt’s decision to leave the ball instead of holding on to it.