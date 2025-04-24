IPL 2025: What is the latest timeline on Sanju Samson's return for RR?

The campaign of inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is anything but smooth, as the men in pink are still trying to find their footing in the season. They are facing Royal Challengers Bengaluru today and hoping to get back on track in the playoff race. Amidst all this, they suffered a huge blow when their skipper, Sanju Samson, sustained an injury during their match against DC on April 16, which has kept him on the sidelines ever since.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: RCB vs RR Playing 11, impact sub, live toss time, streaming Samson’s injury was initially expected to keep him out for one or two matches. Still, the latest update from RR’s stand-in skipper Riyan Parag has confirmed that Sanju will be out for a little longer, with no concrete timeline on his return in sight as of the moment.

Riyan Parag, after winning the toss against RCB, chose to bowl first. He further went on to give the update on Samson by saying that Samson has suffered a muscle tear. He mentioned that he is recovering well, while refusing to give an exact date or timeline on his return.

Royals skipper still recovering from discomfort

Rajasthan Royals head coach Rahul Dravid has confirmed on Thursday that Sanju Samson is still recovering from discomfort and has not been cleared to return to action. Ahead of RR’s match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bengaluru, Dravid shared that the franchise’s medical staff has advised against Samson’s participation in both the previous and upcoming matches due to ongoing fitness concerns.

Dravid mentioned that Samson began the season playing solely as a specialist batter, but has since been ruled out entirely. He revealed that the discomfort first appeared during RR’s match against Delhi, and the medical team decided it would be best to keep him sidelined to avoid aggravating the issue.

Limited movement and close monitoring

Addressing Samson’s absence from the squad during travel, Dravid said the decision to limit his movement was taken on medical grounds. According to the coach, the physio works closely with the skipper, and his condition is being assessed daily.

Samson in IPL 2025

Before being ruled out, Samson had played seven matches this season, scoring 224 runs at an average of over 30 and a strike rate of 140. His absence has left a noticeable void in the Royals’ middle order and on-field leadership.