IPL 2025 RCB vs RR live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) is hosting Rajasthan Royals (RR) in an important IPL 2025 match today at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. RR won the toss in the match and invited RCB to bat first.
RCB vs RR playing 11 today:
RCB playing 11: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal
Impact players: Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh
So far this season, despite their dominance away from home, RCB have faltered in Bengaluru, losing all three matches here this season. Their struggles stem from a sluggish pitch that has stifled their batters and confused their bowlers. Totals of 169/8, 163/7, and a shocking 95/9 reflect their inability to adapt to the conditions.
On the other hand, RR face a tough challenge as captain Sanju Samson misses out due to injury. Riyan Parag will lead the side, which is struggling in eighth place on the points table. While their top batsmen, including Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shimron Hetmyer, are in decent form, their bowlers, led by Wanindu Hasaranga, have struggled for consistency. The Royals will hope to turn things around on the Chinnaswamy pitch, which could offer some assistance.
But before all that, let us see how you can catch the high-stakes match between RCB and RR live around the world. Check all the details below.