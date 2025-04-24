IPL 2025 RCB vs RR live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

RCB vs RR playing 11 today: RCB playing 11: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal Impact players: Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh RR Playing 11: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubham Dubey, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma Impact players: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Kunal Singh Rathore ALSO READ: IPL 2025: RCB vs RR pitch report, highest score, Chinnaswamy Stadium stats Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) is hosting Rajasthan Royals (RR) in an important IPL 2025 match today at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. RR won the toss in the match and invited RCB to bat first.

So far this season, despite their dominance away from home, RCB have faltered in Bengaluru, losing all three matches here this season. Their struggles stem from a sluggish pitch that has stifled their batters and confused their bowlers. Totals of 169/8, 163/7, and a shocking 95/9 reflect their inability to adapt to the conditions.

On the other hand, RR face a tough challenge as captain Sanju Samson misses out due to injury. Riyan Parag will lead the side, which is struggling in eighth place on the points table. While their top batsmen, including Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shimron Hetmyer, are in decent form, their bowlers, led by Wanindu Hasaranga, have struggled for consistency. The Royals will hope to turn things around on the Chinnaswamy pitch, which could offer some assistance.

But before all that, let us see how you can catch the high-stakes match between RCB and RR live around the world. Check all the details below.

IPL 2025 RCB vs RR broadcast details:

IPL 2025 RCB vs RR broadcast details Country IPL 2025 Broadcasters India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada)) Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV Pakistan Yupp TV UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event USA, Canada Willow TV Bangladesh Gazi TV Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App) Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan) Malaysia, Brunei Astro South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife Hong Kong PCCW Singapore StarHub Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2) New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Papua New Guinea EMTV Arab World BeIN Sports Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

How to watch RCB vs RR in IPL 2025 online: Live streaming and telecast information

When will the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals take place in IPL 2025?

The match between RCB and RR in IPL 2025 is scheduled for April 24 (Thursday).

What is the venue for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals match in IPL 2025?

The match will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

What time will the toss take place for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals match in IPL 2025?

The toss for the RCB vs RR match will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

When will the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals match start on April 24?

The match between RCB and RR on April 24 will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2025 match between RCB and RR in India?

The Star Sports Network will telecast the IPL 2025 match live in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2025 match between RCB and RR in India?

JioHotstar will stream the match live on both its app and website.