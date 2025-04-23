Wednesday, April 23, 2025 | 07:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025: RCB vs RR Playing 11, impact sub, live toss time, streaming

IPL 2025: RCB vs RR Playing 11, impact sub, live toss time, streaming

Virat Kohli is looking to pick up form again now with multiple fifties already registered this season and could inspire his side to their first home win on the night.

RCB vs RR

RCB vs RR

Shashwat Nishant Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2025 | 7:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Match 42 of the IPL 2025 takes us back to the Chinnaswamy Stadium as the Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on the Rajasthan Royals on April 24 on Thursday. The hosts would be looking to get their first win at home this season while Rajasthan are also in dire need of a win to keep their playoffs hopes alive this year.
 
Whiel RCB are coming off a win against Punjab Kings, Rajasthan were handed a defeat against Lucknow last time around.Virat Kohli is looking to pick up form again now with multiple fifties already registered this season and could inspire his side to their first home win on the night. 
 
 
IPL 2025: RCB vs RR playing 11
 
RR playing 11 (probable): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande

Also Read

IPL robot dog

IPL 2025: How a robotic dog camera revolutionised cricket broadcasts

SRH vs MI

IPL 2025 SRH vs MI live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

SRH vs MI

IPL 2025: SRH vs MI Playing 11, impact sub, live toss time, streaming

SRH vs MI

IPL 2025: SRH vs MI playing 11, SRH batters vs MI bowlers matchups

SRH vs MI

IPL 2025: SRH vs MI head-to-head, Hyderabad weather forecast, toss stats

 
RCB playing 11 (probable): Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Yash Dayal
 
RCB vs RR head-to-head in Indian Premier League 
 
Total Matches: 33
RR won: 14
RCB won: 16
No result: 3
 
Squads of both teams
 
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kumar Kartikeya, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kunal Singh Rathore, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashok Sharma, Vaibhav Suryavanshi
 
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Lungi Ngidi, Romario Shepherd, Nuwan Thushara, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh 
 
IPL 2025 match on April 24: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru live toss, RR vs RCB telecast, and Rajasthan vs Bangalore live streaming details
 
Which teams will clash on April 24 (Thursday) in IPL 2025?
 
Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will clash in IPL 2025 on April 24 (Thursday).
 
What is the venue of the Rajasthan vs Bengaluru IPL 2025 match?
Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium will host the IPL 2025 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on April 24.
 
When will the live toss for the RR vs RCB take place?
The live toss for the RR vs RCB cricket match will take place at 7:00 PM IST on April 24, while the match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST.
 
Which TV channels will live telecast the Rajasthan vs Bengaluru IPL 2025 match?
The Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network's Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary.
 
How to watch the live streaming of today’s RR vs RCB IPL 2025 match in India?
The match will be live streamed on the Jio Hotstar app

More From This Section

SRH vs MI

IPL 2025: SRH vs MI pitch report, highest score, stats at Hyderabad Stadium

IPL 2025

Iyer to Rashid: How IPL millionaires have fared in the 2025 season so far?

IPL 2025

DC to CSK: Full list of catches dropped by teams in IPL 2025 so far

SRH vs MI in IPL 2025

IPL 2025: Why SRH and MI players are wearing black armbands today?

Aryaman Varma

Teen spin sensation Aryaman Varma crowned Wisden cricketer of 2025

Topics : Indian Premier League Royal Challengers Bangalore Rajasthan Royals

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 23 2025 | 7:46 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayLieutenant Vinay NarwalQ4 Results TodayHUL Q4 Results 2025Pahalgam Terrorist SketchPahalgam Terror Attack LIVE UpdatesIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon