IPL 2025: DC vs RR pitch report, highest score, Delhi's Kotla stadium stats

After going down in their last match against Mumbai Indians (MI), Axar Patel-led Delhi Capitals (DC) will be looking to redeem themselves at their home venue of Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday, when they host Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match number 32 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. RR are also coming fresh off a loss against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on their home ground of Jaipur.

Despite a similar fate in their last game, the journey of IPL 2025 could not be more different for DC and RR. DC’s loss against MI was their first in five games this season and, despite the setback, they remain early contenders for playoff qualification. On the other hand, RR’s loss against RCB was their fourth defeat in six games. They are currently even on the points table and are in dire need of a turnaround. But who will get assistance from New Delhi’s wicket to walk away with two full points today? And how might the other records at the venue influence the outcome of this match? Let us take a look.

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi: Pitch report for DC vs RR IPL 2025

The pitch is anticipated to be a batting paradise, promising a run-fest for cricket fans. With a flat surface and consistent bounce, it offers minimal help to bowlers, particularly in the initial stages. The shorter boundaries will further tilt the balance in favour of batters, making it easier to find the fence and play aggressive shots with assurance. Expect fireworks as stroke-makers look to dominate from the outset.

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi: IPL T20 stats

DC at Arun Jaitley Stadium

DC have played 86 games at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, out of which they have won 38 matches and lost 46. Two matches ended in no contest.

RR at Arun Jaitley Stadium

RR have played nine matches at the Arun Jaitley Stadium against DC, out of which they have won three and lost six.

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi (since 2023 IPL)

Matches – 13, Bat 1st won – 9, Bat 2nd won – 4

Average 1st innings score – 200/6

Highest 1st innings score – 266/7

Lowest total defended – 167

Highest target chased – 182

200+ totals – 10 times in 13 matches

Sixes per match – 19

Winning score at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi (IPL since 2023)

1st innings score more than 190: Matches – 8, Bat 1st won – 8, Bat 2nd won – 0

1st innings score 190 or below: Matches – 5, Bat 1st won – 1, Bat 2nd won – 4

Recent match at Arun Jaitley Stadium

The last IPL game at Arun Jaitley Stadium was match number 29 of IPL 2025 between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians. In that game, DC won the toss and invited MI to bat first. With the help of a half-century from Tilak Verma (59) and handy cameos from Suryakumar Yadav (40) and Naman Dhir (38), MI posted a strong total of 205 for 5. In reply, DC—despite a majestic 89 from the returning Karun Nair—lost the match in the final over after suffering three run-outs on the last three deliveries, as MI walked away with a 12-run win.

Other key stats for Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Arun Jaitley Stadium has hosted 91 matches, with teams batting first winning 44 times and those chasing securing 46 victories, while one match ended with no result. The highest total recorded at this venue is 266/7, while the lowest is 83 all out. The most successful run-chase stands at 219/6, and the lowest total successfully defended is 143/8. The average first innings score at the ground is 169, whereas the second innings average is slightly lower at 153.