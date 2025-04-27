Highest successful run-chase in IPL history at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Mumbai Indians posted 215/7 against visistors Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium in the Indian Premier League 2025 match on Monday.
If LSG are able to chase down this total, it would be the highest total chased down at the venue. The current record for the highest successful pursuit is held by MI, which chased down 213 runs against Rajasthan Royals in 2023.
However, the highest total ever scored in the second innings at the Wankhede Stadium is 223, achieved by Mumbai Indians against Kings XI Punjab in 2017, although they ended up losing that match.
| Highest successful run chases at Wankhede Stadium
| Target
| Team
| Opposition
| Year
|
|
|
|
| 213
| Mumbai Indians
| Rajasthan Royals
| 2023
| 201
| Mumbai Indians
| Sunrisers Hyderabad
| 2023
| 200
| Mumbai Indians
| Royal Challengers Bangalore
| 2023
| 198
| Mumbai Indians
| Punjab Kings
| 2019
| 196
| Mumbai Indians
| Royal Challengers Bengaluru
| 2021