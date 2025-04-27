It's good to see bowlers making a difference this season: Prasidh Krishna

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: Mayank Yadav returns to LSG's squad for MI match at Wankhede The 2025 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is heading towards its business end, with all teams making a final push to book their place in the playoffs. One of the teams almost certain to secure a spot in the final four is the 2022 champion Gujarat Titans, who have all three of their departments clicking at the same time. The Karnataka-based pacer Prasidh Krishna, who has played a crucial role in GT’s early success this season and is currently holding the purple cap with 16 wickets under his belt, addressed the media in the JioHotstar press room on Sunday, where he talked about his return from injury and how his partnership with GT coach Ashish Nehra helped him. He also mentioned that watching bowlers have their say in matches this season, after a high-scoring IPL 2024 season, is a great visual to see as a bowler.

Prasidh on being labelled a red-ball specialist Upon being asked about his thoughts on his bowling performance in the IPL after being labelled a red-ball specialist, Prasidh said that he does not believe in being a red-ball or white-ball specialist. Instead, he thinks that if one can bowl on a good line and length consistently, they can bowl anywhere regardless of the format.

Prasidh on being amongst the wickets

Also Read

The GT pacer was asked about getting so many wickets under his name this season, to which he replied that wickets are just part of the game. He further added that bowling well and picking the right spots is more important. He also mentioned that while he believed he would bowl well this season, he did not think about holding the purple cap at any point at the start of the season.

Prasidh on partnership with Ashish Nehra

Prasidh Krishna, while talking about his partnership with head coach Ashish Nehra, said that he was under pressure after the first game, which did not go as he thought it would. But he then worked with Ashish Nehra on his execution and identified what aspects of his bowling he needed to work on, which helped him a lot. He also said that Nehra helped him to change his game plan according to the conditions, which eventually led him to get extra wickets under his belt.

Prasidh on use of saliva and impact of bowlers in IPL 2025

The IPL allowed bowlers to use saliva for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic, which many believed is one of the reasons behind the rise in bowling quality this season. Prasidh agreed with the notion, saying that if you use saliva, the ball makes extra movement, and if one in 120 balls does that, you get an extra dot or even a wicket. And if that wicket is of the right batter, it can help the bowling side control the run rate in the match and take the upper hand.

Prasidh also said that the bowlers doing well in IPL 2025 in comparison with IPL 2024 is very promising, and he credits bowlers for understanding what needs to be done and what plans to execute for the change.