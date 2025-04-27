Sunday, April 27, 2025 | 06:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025: Mayank Yadav marks his LSG return with 2 big wickets vs MI

IPL 2025: Mayank Yadav marks his LSG return with 2 big wickets vs MI

In his comeback match, Yadav made an immediate impact. He first dismissed Mumbai Indians' captain, Rohit Sharma, who had been in good form with scores of 76, 70, and 26 in his last three matches.

Mayank Yadav

Mayank Yadav

Shashwat Nishant Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2025 | 6:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mayank Yadav, the fiery fast bowler, made his much-awaited debut in the 2025 Indian Premier League on Sunday during the exciting match against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. Yadav was brought in as a replacement for Shardul Thakur, marking his first appearance of the IPL 2025 season.   
Instant impact by Mayank Yadav
 
In his comeback match, Yadav made an immediate impact. He first dismissed Mumbai Indians' captain, Rohit Sharma, who had been in good form with scores of 76, 70, and 26 in his last three matches. Yadav's next target was Hardik Pandya, who was bowled out for 5 runs off 7 balls. Pandya's drive missed the ball completely, and it clipped the off bail, sending him back to the pavilion.  Yadav ended his spell with 2/40 in the end, proving a little costly for his side. However, he still ended up being the most economical LSG bowler on the day with an economy of 10.
 
 
Yadav a big boost for LSG  Earlier, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) won the toss and decided to bowl first, with captain Rishabh Pant taking the lead. Yadav had already made a notable impression in the previous season, clocking speeds of up to 156 km/h and picking up three wickets in each of his first two IPL appearances against Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). However, an abdominal injury cut his season short, and he had to sit out for seven months before returning to action.  Yadav’s performance on his return was a statement of intent, and his early wickets were key moments in the game.

More From This Section

MI vs LSG

IPL 2025: MI vs LSG live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

DC vs RCB

IPL 2025: DC vs RCB head-to-head, Delhi weather forecast, toss stats

DC vs RCB

IPL 2025: DC vs RCB Playing 11, RCB batters vs DC bowlers matchups

Corbin Bosch

IPL 2025: Corbin Bosch makes debut for Mumbai Indians against LSG at home

Mayank Yadav

IPL 2025: Mayank Yadav returns to LSG's squad for MI match at Wankhede

Topics : Indian Premier League Mumbai Indians Lucknow Super Giants

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 27 2025 | 6:38 PM IST

Explore News

DC vs RCB Playing 11DC vs RCB Pitch ReportMI vs LSG Playing11MI vs LSG Pitch ReportIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedUP Board Topper List 2025What is India-Pak Shimla AgreementAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon