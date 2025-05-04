IPL 2025: Top five young players who stole the spotlight from icons

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: Punjab Kings rope in Mitch Owen as replacement for Glenn Maxwell India’s franchise-based cricket league, the Indian Premier League (IPL), has always been known for showcasing superstar players from around the globe. But this platform for stars has also delivered some of cricket’s biggest finds in the form of young players who went on to make it big even on the international circuit. Players like Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant all rose to fame after successful stints with their respective IPL franchises.

However, in the ongoing IPL 2025, the number of such youngsters stealing the spotlight from big names has increased significantly. Here is a look at some of the players from IPL 2025 who, despite playing their debut season, have become the talk of the town with their brilliant performances.

1) Vaibhav Suryavanshi (RR)

The 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi had already made headlines after being signed by Rajasthan Royals during the IPL 2025 mega auction for ₹1.1 crore. But the youngster proved why RR trusted him with such a big amount when he became the youngest player to score an IPL century—against Gujarat Titans this season. He also recorded the fastest IPL century by an Indian batter and the second-fastest overall, taking only 35 balls to reach his maiden hundred.

2) Vignesh Puthur (MI)

Vignesh Puthur made his IPL debut for Mumbai Indians against Chennai Super Kings in match number two of IPL 2025. While MI lost the game, Vignesh’s three-wicket haul—which included the wickets of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube and Deepak Hooda—made him an overnight sensation. He even received praise from MS Dhoni after the match. However, Vignesh’s journey was cut short after an injury, and MI brought in Raghu Sharma as his replacement.

3) Ayush Mhatre (CSK)

This season, the five-time champion CSK were struggling to find their form in the powerplay and had one of the lowest run rates in the first six overs—until they signed 17-year-old Ayush Mhatre as a replacement for the injured Ruturaj Gaikwad. Mhatre showed his class from the get-go, but his biggest performance came against RCB last Saturday, when he scored 94 runs and became the third-youngest player—after Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Riyan Parag—to score an IPL fifty. While CSK still lost the game, Ayush’s batting calibre has proved that they have a long-term talent in their mix.

4) Priyansh Arya (PBKS)

Punjab Kings left everyone in shock when they revealed they would be playing two uncapped players as their openers—one of them being Priyansh Arya. Arya was playing brilliant cameos, but his moment to shine came against CSK in Mullanpur, where he scored a stunning century to save his team after they had been reduced to 87 for 6 at one point. Arya has continued to perform excellently for PBKS since then and is one of the reasons why the Punjab-based franchise is considered one of the favourites this season.

5) Vipraj Nigam (DC)

Delhi Capitals spinner Vipraj Nigam has been one of the standout names this season, excelling with both bat and ball. In his debut match against GT, Vipraj—coming in at the No. 8 spot during a 210-run chase—played a handsome 39-run knock alongside Ashutosh Sharma to take DC over the line. He became yet another overnight sensation of IPL 2025.