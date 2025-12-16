IPL 2026 Auction: Remaining purse, retained players list of all 10 teams

The much-anticipated player auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is set to get under way today in Abu Dhabi. While teams like Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will go into the mini-auction with hopes of strengthening their already settled squad, teams like Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders will be looking for a complete revamp after a disappointing outing in IPL 2025.

But before the auction gets under way, let's take a look at the remaining purse and full list of players retained by each team to understand what will be their exact approach in Tuesday's bidding war.

All IPL teams’ remaining purse and retained players ahead of IPL 2026 auction: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Remaining purse: Rs 43.40 crore CSK head into the auction with a sizeable purse after releasing several high-profile names. The franchise has clearly prioritised long-term squad balance while keeping its leadership and Indian core intact, leaving enough financial flexibility to target marquee players and overseas specialists. Players retained: MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brewis, Shivam Dube, Urvil Patel, Noor Ahmad, Nathan Ellis, Shreyas Gopal, Khaleel Ahmed, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Mukesh Choudhary, Jamie Overton, Gurjapneet Singh, Anshul Kamboj Players released:

Ravindra Jadeja, Andre Siddharth, Deepak Hooda, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Matheesha Pathirana, Sam Curran, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Rahul Tripathi, Shaikh Rasheed, Vansh Bedi, Vijay Shankar Vacant slots: 9 (4 overseas) Delhi Capitals (DC) Remaining purse: Rs 21.80 crore Delhi Capitals retain a strong Indian nucleus led by KL Rahul and Axar Patel while keeping experienced overseas match-winners. With a moderate purse and several overseas slots open, DC are expected to focus on depth players and specific role-based signings. Players retained: Nitish Rana, Abhishek Porel, Ajay Mandal, Ashutosh Sharma, Axar Patel, Dushmantha Chameera, Karun Nair, KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, Madhav Tiwari, Mitchell Starc, Sameer Rizvi, T Natarajan, Tripurana Vijay, Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mukesh Kumar

Players released: Donovan Ferreira, Darshan Nalkande, Faf du Plessis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Manvanth Kumar, Mohit Sharma, Sediqullah Atal Vacant slots: 8 (5 overseas) Gujarat Titans (GT) Remaining purse: Rs 12.90 crore Gujarat Titans have retained the bulk of their championship core, including key Indian and overseas performers. With limited funds available, GT are likely to enter the auction targeting value picks and backups rather than big-ticket names. Players retained: Anuj Rawat, Glenn Phillips, Gurnoor Brar, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Jos Buttler, Kagiso Rabada, Kumar Kushagra, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj, Arshad Khan, Nishant Sindhu, Prasidh Krishna, R Sai Kishore, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, B Sai Sudharsan, M Shahrukh Khan, Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar

Players released: Sherfane Rutherford, Dasun Shanaka, Gerald Coetzee, Karim Janat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Mahipal Lomror Vacant slots: 5 (4 overseas) Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Remaining purse: Rs 64.30 crore KKR enter the IPL 2026 auction with the biggest purse among all teams. After releasing several star names, the franchise has a lean retained core and significant financial muscle, positioning them as major players in the bidding for elite Indian and overseas talent. Players retained: Ajinkya Rahane, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Manish Pandey, Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Sunil Narine, Umran Malik, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy

Players released: Andre Russell, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Luvnith Sisodia, Moeen Ali, Quinton de Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Spencer Johnson, Venkatesh Iyer Vacant slots: 13 (6 overseas) Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Remaining purse: Rs 22.95 crore LSG have reshaped their squad around a strong leadership group, retaining multiple all-rounders and pace options. With a healthy purse and balanced slots available, the franchise can still add experienced reinforcements to strengthen specific areas. Players retained: Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Akash Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Avesh Khan, Ayush Badoni, Digvesh Rathi, Himmat Singh, Manimaran Siddharth, Matthew Breetzke, Mayank Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mitchell Marsh, Mohsin Khan, Nicholas Pooran, Prince Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Shahbaz Ahmed

Players released: Aryan Juyal, David Miller, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Ravi Bishnoi, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Shamar Joseph Vacant slots: 6 (4 overseas) Mumbai Indians (MI) Remaining purse: Rs 2.75 crore Mumbai Indians have gone all-in on retention, keeping a star-studded squad intact. With the smallest purse among all teams, MI’s auction strategy will be limited, likely focusing only on low-cost backups to fill remaining slots. Players retained: Shardul Thakur, Sherfane Rutherford, Mayank Markande, AM Ghazanfar, Ashwani Kumar, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell Santner, Naman Dhir, Raghu Sharma, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Trent Boult, Will Jacks

Players released: Arjun Tendulkar, Bevon Jacobs, Karn Sharma, Lizaad Williams, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Reece Topley, Krishnan Shrijith, Satyanarayana Raju, Vignesh Puthur Vacant slots: 5 (1 overseas) Punjab Kings (PBKS) Remaining purse: Rs 11.50 crore Punjab Kings have retained a deep all-round squad with multiple pace-bowling options. With limited funds left, PBKS are expected to look for smart domestic buys and selective overseas additions to complete their roster. Players retained: Arshdeep Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harnoor Pannu, Harpreet Brar, Lockie Ferguson, Marco Jansen, Marcus Stoinis, Mitch Owen, Musheer Khan, Nehal Wadhera, Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Pyla Avinash, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Suryansh Shedge, Vishnu Vinod, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Xavier Bartlett, Yash Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal

Players released: Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Aaron Hardie, Kyle Jamieson, Kuldeep Sen, Praveen Dubey Vacant slots: 4 (2 overseas) Rajasthan Royals (RR) Remaining purse: Rs 16.05 crore Rajasthan Royals have made bold moves by bringing in established all-rounders while keeping their young Indian core. With several slots to fill and a moderate purse, RR could still be active in targeting role-specific players. Players retained: Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dhruv Jurel, Jofra Archer, Kwena Maphaka, Lhuan-Dre Pretorius, Nandre Burger, Riyan Parag, Sandeep Sharma, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Tushar Deshpande, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yudhvir Singh

Players released: Sanju Samson, Nitish Rana, Akash Madhwal, Ashok Sharma, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kumar Kartikeya, Kunal Singh Rathore, Maheesh Theekshana, Wanindu Hasaranga Vacant slots: 9 (1 overseas) Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Remaining purse: Rs 16.40 crore RCB have retained their top-order core and key bowlers, maintaining continuity. With a decent purse and limited overseas slots, the franchise may look to fine-tune its squad rather than make sweeping changes at the auction. Players retained: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Jitesh Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Abhinandan Singh, Jacob Bethell, Nuwan Thushara, Rasikh Dar, Swapnil Singh

Players released: Liam Livingstone, Lungi Ngidi, Mayank Agarwal, Manoj Bhandage, Swastik Chikara, Mohit Rathee Vacant slots: 8 (2 overseas) Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Remaining purse: Rs 25.50 crore Sunrisers Hyderabad have kept their explosive batting core intact while freeing up funds through key releases. With one of the healthier purses, SRH are well placed to aggressively target impact players in the upcoming auction. Players retained: Abhishek Sharma, Aniket Verma, Brydon Carse, Eshan Malinga, Harsh Dubey, Harshal Patel, Heinrich Klaasen, Ishan Kishan, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins, R Smaran, Travis Head, Zeeshan Ansari Players released: